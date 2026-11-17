PUTIN ON A SHOW Trump’s D.C. Makeover Goon Hangs Giant Russian Flag From City’s Arch The MAGA art chief once bragged about having his very own dacha in the U.S. Anastasia Barashkova/REUTERS

The man spearheading Donald Trump’s dictatorial D.C. do-over had a giant Russian flag hung in an American city to commemorate the death of a top Kremlin official.

Commission of Fine Arts chair Rodney Mims Cook Jr. ordered the installation at the Millennium Gate Museum in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, according to an X post by the Russian Embassy.

The Trump appointee oversees the federal design panel that approved proposals for a number of the president’s vanity projects in the nation’s capital, including Trump’s White House ballroom and the 250-foot “triumphal arch” planned for Memorial Circle.

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X/Russian Embassy in the USA

He is also an avowed Russophile.

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The move honors Moscow’s late ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiev, who died from an unspecified illness in the Russian capital on Nov. 11. He was 66 years old.

Darchiev died in Moscow from an unspecified illness. Russian Foreign Ministry

Darchiev was a veteran critic of the West and staunch defender of Vladmir Putin’s bloody four-and-a-half-year full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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He notably declined to testify before the Senate regarding the abduction and forced transfer of Ukrainian children into Russia, for which Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The ambassador shunned the Senate's invitation to address alleged war crimes committed by the Russian tyrant. MAXIM SHIPENKOV/Pool via REUTERS

“Ambassador Darchiev and Rodney Mims Cook Jr. met numerous times, paying special attention to the restoration of cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as the popularization of the common pages of the history of Russia and the U.S.,” the Russian Embassy wrote in its post.

“We are deeply grateful to our American colleague for his compassion and friendly support,” it added.

Mims has spearheaded a number of Trump's vanity projects in D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Cook paraded his affections for Russia during a June visit to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin’s knockoff version of the World Economic Forum at Davos, where he shared a panel with American actor and fellow Kremlin suck-up Steven Seagal.

The fine arts chair used the event to show off photos of Trump’s White House ballroom project and designs for the president’s D.C. arch, as well as his own Atlanta home, built to resemble a Russian country retreat.

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“I want to show you how I live,” he told the panel. “This is my dacha where I live in Atlanta.”

Cook also used the event to quietly meet with senior Kremlin officials, including Putin’s close aide Anton Kobyakov, amid efforts to revive stalled talks to end the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times later revealed.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts for comment on this story.

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