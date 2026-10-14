COKE CHOKE Trump’s Deadly Crusade Exposed as Disastrous Flop Donald Trump promised that a high-tech aerial blitz against drug cartels would strangle the cocaine trade. Evan Vucci/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s deadly military air campaign designed to obliterate drug-smuggling speedboats in international waters has flopped—and even made cartels more savvy.

Over a year into the operation, Colombian navy divers are spotting an increased use of “parasites,” heavy metal modules filled with cocaine that smugglers secretly bolt directly onto the underwater hulls of cargo ships leaving the country’s primary Pacific commercial port, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Deep within the Amazon basin, traffickers have redirected shipments eastward, concealing huge loads inside riverboats navigating the rainforest. Along Colombia’s vast coastline, vessel operators routinely evade American airstrikes by hugging shallow shorelines in the very same speedboats military forces are trying to blow up.

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The Trump administration has targeted drug boats, such as this one. Donald J Trump/Truth Social

Despite the lethal intervention, law enforcement authorities across four continents confirm that record supplies of cocaine are arriving daily in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, hitting consumer markets at higher purities and lower price points than seen in decades.

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Trump has publicly hailed the lethal strikes, claiming his administration has “made tremendous strides in stopping the flow of illegal drugs into our country.”

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Over the last 13 months, American military drones and aircraft have destroyed more than 70 vessels, killing nearly 240 crew members and wiping out an estimated $1.5 billion in cartel cargo, according to official U.S. figures.

“The drugs coming in by sea are down by 97 percent,” Trump claimed in June. “We’re trying to figure out who the 3 percent are, because they are the bravest people on earth.”

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Drug trade scholars and military analysts say that assessment ignores the reality. Smuggling vessels continue to depart in large volumes from Colombia, which produces 70 percent of the world’s supply.

“The boats keep going. The Pacific is vast,” Ervyn Norza, a former police investigator who researches illicit trade at Rosario University in Bogotá, told the Journal.

Felipe Botero, a researcher with the Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, noted that the aerial campaign prioritizes explosive imagery over meaningful strategic deterrence.

In response, cartels have decentralized their logistics, scattering shipments across commercial shipping containers, standard freighters, wooden fishing vessels, and custom semi-submersibles. Nations like Guyana and Suriname have become key secondary staging grounds, while Venezuela remains a major launch point.

“This is a policy that’s more about visibility and narrative—showing decisive action—than one that genuinely disrupts organized crime,” Botero said.

Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty to the federal drug charges filed against him. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The dynamic has created a trafficking structure far more resilient than the one that existed before drone strikes began. U.N. researchers report that Colombia is cultivating more coca leaf and manufacturing more finished cocaine than at any point in recorded history.

While seasoned U.S. anti-narcotics personnel concede that missile strikes impose operational costs and instill fear along supply lines, they privately acknowledge the core objective remains unmet. Massive volumes of product continue to reach destination markets uninterrupted.

Smugglers now regularly process cocaine directly into raw industrial materials like charcoal, leather hides, cement, and fruit pulp, with chemical extraction taking place only after cargo clears destination ports. Across Colombia’s 800-mile Pacific coastline, a labyrinth of mangroves and estuaries gives traffickers thousands of unmapped launch sites.

Former smuggler Juan Cordoba explained that the supply lines are simply too vast to bomb out of existence. “Routes are everywhere, on the water, in the mountains, carried on airplanes, in boats of all kinds,” Cordoba said, describing how fishing boats ferry loads into Panama before transferring them to speedboats headed for Mexican overland routes.

Last year, Donald Trump told reporters at the Oval Office the U.S. had "shot out a drug-carrying boat" coming from Venezuela. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Sub-continental routes have similarly expanded, with supply lines pushing south through Ecuador, Paraguay, and Bolivia via the Paraná River toward Atlantic shipping routes.

Colombian Army official Edilberto Cortés pointed to the Amazon River network—stretching across thousands of miles into Peru and Brazil—as a primary detour to European markets that military interdiction cannot realistically cover.

Public health experts and criminologists had already warned in May that the impact inside American borders is nonexistent. “It’s clearly not going in the expected direction,” University of North Carolina addiction researcher Nabarun Dasgupta told The New York Times.

Adam Isacson of the Washington Office on Latin America offered an even harsher assessment. “They’re not moving the needle at all,” Isacson said. “Is that worth killing all these people?”

“In addition to being morally abhorrent, this method is as likely to succeed as much as would bombing a handful of McDonald’s in Dallas, Texas, and claiming that you’ve made America healthy again,” Isacson added.

The White House was contacted for comment.

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