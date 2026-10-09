MAYBE NEXT YEAR? Nobel Peace Prize Winner Immediately Humiliates Loser Trump The president missed out on the one award he craves most.

Donald Trump has been snubbed for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize—and mocked by the woman who won it instead.

Navanethem “Navi“ Pillay, a former U.N. human rights chief and judge at the International Court of Justice, was announced the winner on Friday over the 80-year-old president currently involved in a war in Iran with no end in sight.

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Pillay, 85, was told she had won this year’s prize while she was at the Nuremberg court in Germany—used for the post-World War II trials of Nazi leaders and killers—and immediately mocked the president’s desperation to be given the prize.

“If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump,” she said in a video captured by French human rights activist and Amnesty International chief Agnès Callamard.

Navi Pillay has previously spoken out against Donald Trump's controversial “peace plan" for Gaza following the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Valentin Flauraud/Valentin Flauraud/File Photo via Reuters

Trump has long sought the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he deserves the honor, citing his dubious claim that he has ended multiple conflicts and “pre-wars” since returning to the White House.

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Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump complained that the Nobel Committee has a “reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me.”

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“But whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I’m not saying that out of scorn,” the 80-year-old president added.

Instead, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, announced that Pillay is the 2026 Peace Prize winner for her work in being “instrumental in ensuring war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide” are prosecuted.

“Navi Pillay’s commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career,” Frydnes said.

“A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time.”

Donald Trump was not really considered a potential winner of this year’s award. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The winner of last year’s Nobel Prize, Venezuela democracy campaigner María Corina Machado, handed her Nobel medal to Trump on a visit to the Oval Office last January, saying that he “deserved” it.

Machado was desperate to keep on Trump’s good side after the U.S. abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to bring him to New York to face “narcoterrorism” charges.

The Nobel Institute quickly rejected the move, confirming the prize cannot be “revoked, shared or transferred” after it has been awarded.

Trump was again pining for the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday, including lamenting that his longtime nemesis, Barack Obama, was awarded one even though he didn’t do “anything” to deserve it.

“I settled eight wars, and I’ve stopped maybe the total obliteration of the world because Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

“Obama got it, and he didn’t do anything. He still doesn’t know what he got it for. He got it when he got elected, right at the beginning, and he had no idea why he got it.”

In a deranged letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in January, Trump warned that he no longer feels an “obligation to think purely of Peace,” because he was snubbed for last year’s Nobel Prize. The following month he launched his war against Iran.

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