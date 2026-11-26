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Donald Trump’s efforts to rekindle his first-term bromance with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un have backfired spectacularly.

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief publicly floated the prospect of a reunion with Kim ahead of his historic dictatorial love-in with Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin and Chinese autocrat Xi Jinping in Shenzhen last week.

That gathering resulted in a joint pledge to address the dangers posed by nuclear proliferation but conspicuously omitted any reference to Pyongyang.

The North Korean autocrat is showcasing his nuclear facilities. KCNA/via REUTERS

And Kim is now making a big show of beefing up his stockpile of nukes.

The dictator toured several installations involved in developing his arsenal of nuclear weapons on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Photographs released by the North Korean regime appear to show Kim inspecting equipment for enriching uranium while also surveying suspected nuclear warheads.

“Our nuclear capability is now a reality,” he declared in comments reported by Reuters, warning that any challenge to the hermit kingdom’s standing as an atomic power would be “an open declaration of war.”

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That saber-rattling comes at an awkward moment for Trump after the president insisted on Tuesday that his relationship with Kim is in perfectly good shape.

He brushed off a Wall Street Journal report that one of his letters to the tyrant had been sent back unopened.

And he insisted that scheduling issues were instead to blame for their failure to meet last week.

Trump gushed during his first term about how he and Kim "fell in love" after striking up a personal correspondence. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“No, he didn’t ignore it,” Trump told the New York Post. “There’ll be a time when we meet… It was just not really the right time.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.