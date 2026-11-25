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The Department of Justice has issued a groveling apology for wrongly suggesting to a judge that the top lawyer for the House of Representatives had approved a raid on the D.C. home of congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

In Tuesday court filings, DOJ lawyers said there had been an “inadvertent misunderstanding” over whether the House’s general counsel, Matthew Berry, supported the Trump administration’s position on the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects lawmakers for actions taken in the course of their official duties or legislative activities.

The DOJ previously said Berry, a Republican, “refused to be involved in the search” and that, “echoing the United States’ position, [he] explained that, in his view, Speech or Debate Clause protections do not extend to a member’s private residence.”

The raid was carried out just weeks before Rep. Ilhan Omar was up for re-election. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Berry said this assessment was “categorically false.” In an Oct. 11 email to DOJ officials, sent the day before the pre-dawn raid on Omar’s home, Berry said he did not think it would be “useful or appropriate” for an Office of the General Counsel attorney to observe the search. However, he said the Minnesota lawmaker should be allowed to assert any privileges she believed applied to items seized from her home.

Trent McCotter, the acting deputy attorney general, replied to Berry: “Understood — Thanks for your time and consideration.” Federal agents then carried out the search of Omar’s home just hours later.

While acknowledging its mistakes, the DOJ said Berry had been making a distinction between a House member’s office and private residence, noting that the House did not have the “same equities” in a search conducted on private property as it would in one carried out “on House of Representatives property.”

Ilhan Omar has come under attack from Trump and MAGA figures for years.c Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

“The United States’ counsel misunderstood that to be drawing a distinction based on Speech or Debate Clause concerns, but it was actually premised only on House equities regarding the place of a search, and the House General Counsel took no position on the scope of Speech or Debate Clause protections,” the filings stated.

“The United States apologizes for this inadvertent misunderstanding.”

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The Trump administration is targeting Omar, a longtime nemesis of the president, over alleged immigration fraud and questions surrounding the immigration paperwork her late father filled out after the family emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia when she was a child.

In an interview with Fox News, Omar dismissed the investigation as a politically motivated attack.

“The right wing has always had this s--t going, so I don’t really worry about it,” she said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.