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THE BIG STEAL

Trump’s DOJ Launches Brazen Legal Bid to Rig Key Senate Race

The president’s DOJ goons are making a last-ditch effort to block an expected Democratic win in a traditionally red state.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump looks on, as he makes a joint appearance with Vice President JD Vance (not pictured) in the Oval Office to announce a whistleblower program to encourage the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

By Josh Fiallo

President Donald Trump’s administration has sued Alaska to block certification of its U.S. Senate election if the Republican candidate loses.

The brazen lawsuit hinges on incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan losing his race while running on the same ballot as another legitimate candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan, who has a similar name.

Trump has raged that Alaska, a must-win state for Republicans if they hope to maintain control of the Senate, is being “rigged” by having both Sullivans on the ticket. The New York Times completed a survey this month that found Democrat Mary Peltola leading Sullivan by 7 points.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola participate in a debate in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., October 15, 2026.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola debated each other last week.

Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

The lawsuit demands that the state block certifying Peltola if she wins while Daniel J. Sullivan remains on the ballot.

Alaska uses a ranked-choice voting system that lets voters rank candidates in order of preference. It eliminates the last-place candidate, and transfers their votes to each voter’s next choice until one candidate receives a majority of the remaining votes. Next month’s ballot includes four Senate candidates—three Republicans and Peltola.

US President Donald Trump speaks about foreign fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes and his administration's efforts to prevent them during a round table at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 21, 2026.
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Associate U.S. Attorney General Stanley Woodward, who represented Trump allies and Jan. 6 defendants before becoming one of the department’s top appointees, signed the lawsuit that was filed in an Alaska federal court, according to the Associated Press.

The suit’s legal merit is questionable. Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, told the AP that the quoted statute “simply doesn’t let the Department of Justice enjoin certification.”

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“The lawsuit could well be mooted by a wide Democratic victory or a narrow Republican one, and if not, the court will likely dismiss it next month,” he said.

Still, the threat of blocking an election result is among the most extraordinary to come out of Trump’s second presidential term—six years after he tried, but failed, to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

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Josh Fiallo
Josh FialloBreaking News Reporter

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