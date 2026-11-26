A golf course has become a free-for-all after the president’s renovation plans were put on hold.

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Donald Trump’s plans to renovate a historic golf course in Washington, D.C., have inadvertently turned the resort into an unmanaged mess, forcing players to use makeshift flags.

The Wall Street Journal has revealed that “anarchy” is breaking out at East Potomac Golf Links amid uncertainty over its future.

Trump hopes to transform what he has described as a “very unsafe” and dilapidated golf course into an elite resort that could host events such as the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup.

The plans have faced legal challenges, with a judge ruling that the president could not close East Potomac on Nov. 15 to begin renovations as planned and must keep it open to the public until at least Dec. 12. However, the judge did not order the Trump administration to ensure that the public course remained properly maintained.

Golf clubs were being given away for free at East Potomac Golf Links after operations at the resort ceased. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

As a result, golfers are turning up to play for free, with no one managing tee times, no scorecards, a closed pro shop, no working bathrooms, and large sticks being used instead of flags on the greens.

“You have to go look for the hole first. You can’t look at a flag. You have to walk up to the green and say, ‘Oh, that’s where it is,’” Steve McCollum told the Journal, describing what it was like to play on the neglected course.

“And there are no cups in the holes, so you’re just putting into a dugout dirt pit right now, a circular dirt pit.”

The Trump administration cut down more than 400 trees at the historic East Potomac Golf Links without prior approval. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The Journal noted that other key features of a golf course, including colored markers showing where players should tee off based on their skill level, are also missing.

One group of golfers wasn’t even sure they were on the first hole when they teed off.

“Golf is kind of expensive in the Northern Virginia area, so I thought why not come out and get some free golf,” Estrella, a 25-year-old golfer, told the Journal.

Donald Trump’s plans for the overhaul at the D.C. golf resort. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“If you were a good golfer, it would make it really hard,” Andy Staats, Estrella’s roommate, added. “But for a bad golfer, I just shoot it down anyway.”

While East Potomac Golf Links is in need of repairs, those who regularly play there believe Trump will strip away some of its charm by trying to turn it into a course catering to the elite.

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“This is so much more than just a golf course. It’s a wonderful, wonderful resource for all kinds of people of all sorts of backgrounds, social strata,” said Hank Savage, a self-described “bad golfer” who has been playing at East Potomac for around 35 years.

He continued, “It’s really offensive to me that Trump wants to take it from us and all of us and give it to use of a very exclusive clientele that will not include us.”