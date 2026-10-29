Trump’s Failed Press Secretary Raises Eyebrows With New Resume Update
Katie Zacharia is touting the job she held for just five tumultuous days.
Katie Zacharia is still riding high from her short-lived stint working as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary.
While she was only in the role for five days before Trump dumped her, she is proudly displaying her former job on her social media.
“Former White House Press Secretary for President Donald J. Trump | Wife & Mom of Four,” her bio reads on X.
But it was her original resume that wound up swarming her with controversy and ultimately cost her her job, which she now proudly boasts.
Zacharia, 41, was let go from her role as Trump’s White House press secretary after less than a week on the job, after her first press briefing fell apart and key parts of her resume came under scrutiny.
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She had long claimed to be a lawyer, which Trump repeated in his Truth Social post announcing her appointment, but that assertion fell apart as it became clear that she did not pass the bar in any U.S. state, let alone her native California where she claimed to have practiced.
Her previous social media bios and her resume on LinkedIn stated that she worked as a “General Counsel” for a right-wing non-profit in California. During multiple appearances on Fox News, the conservative cable news channel repeatedly referred to her as an “attorney.”
Zacharia later tried to explain that she worked as an attorney in China, which only added to the confusion as experts sowed doubt on the idea that a fresh law school graduate from the U.S. could have become a licensed attorney in the communist country.
While she did graduate from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law in 2011, legal experts have maintained that there is a difference between Zacharia’s credentials and those of an actual lawyer.
Since being given the boot out of Trump’s White House, she has done several follow-up interviews with MAGA-friendly outlets to try and set the record straight about her short time at the podium, but even those have not gone over well.
In an uncanny interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday, Morgan called Zacharia out for “sounding like a robot” with her talking point answers.
“Come on, let’s cut the crap here and have a serious, genuine conversation,” the Uncensored host said. “You sounded like a robot. Has Donald Trump got some program plugged into you to make you come out with all this stuff?”
“I do not sound like a robot,” Zacharia shot back, before she repeated her answers and then changed the subject.
“Why aren’t we covering the first million barrels that arrived in Texas yesterday in his historic… 65 billion barrels of oil deal that he made with Venezuela?” she said, choosing her own talking points. “Why aren’t we covering these [wins]?”
After more back-and-forth, Morgan asked, “You do realize you’re not the press secretary, right?”
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