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Trump’s Failed Press Secretary Sends Him Desperate Message

Katie Zacharia, who lasted just five days in her role as Trump’s White House press secretary, says she’s still firmly in his court.

By Annabella Rosciglione

Katie Zacharia is showing not-so-subtle hints that she is still fully on board with President Donald Trump even after she was forced out of the White House.

Zacharia, who lasted just five days in her role as Trump’s White House press secretary, responded to a news story asserting that she was still “ruthlessly loyal” to the president with one affirmation.

“Facts,” she wrote in response.

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@KatieZacharia/X

She has previously shown she has no ill feelings toward the man who fired her, as she Trump as “kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and the most hardworking man” on social media, just hours after she got the boot.

Zacharia, 41, was let go from her role as Trump’s White House press secretary after less than a week on the job, after her first press briefing fell apart and key parts of her resume began being picked apart.

Her first press conference was widely seen as a poor performance, as she read uncertainly from prepared notes and took only three softball questions from MAGA-friendly outlets, leaving after 14 minutes with most reporters’ hands still raised.

Zachaira

She stumbled over her words during her first briefing.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Shortly after, her career background came under scrutiny, and her claim to be an attorney, which Trump repeated in his Truth Social post announcing her appointment, fell apart.

While she claimed on her resume that she has worked as an attorney, there is no evidence that she has passed the bar in any U.S. state, let alone her native California, where she claims to have done legal work.

Zacharia later said she worked as an attorney in China, which only added to the confusion as experts sowed doubt on the idea that a fresh law school graduate from the U.S. could have become a licensed attorney in the communist country.

Zacharia

Zacharia confusingly claimed she became a lawyer "when I moved to China," which experts doubted.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Two disastrous interviews on Fox News in the following days also didn’t help her case, as anchor Sean Hannity pressed her hard about her credentials and her first performance on the job. And her follow-up interview the next morning with the Fox & Friends crew didn’t go over much better either.

“Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider,” Trump is said to have told her just hours after her two appearances on his favorite cable channel.

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Annabella Rosciglione
Annabella RosciglioneReporter

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