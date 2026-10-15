 Skip to main content
TRUTH HURTING

Trump’s Fans Ditch Truth Social in Stunning Exodus

Trump is a prolific poster on his own social media platform, which he floods with AI slop.

trump

Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

Donald Trump’s Truth Social is hemorrhaging users, with daily traffic plunging more than 30 percent in a year despite the president’s relentless stream of posts.

The social media platform averaged roughly 260,000 daily users last month, a steep drop from its peak of 420,000 in June 2025, according to data from digital intelligence firm Similarweb.

The decline leaves Truth Social trailing far behind established competitors. Facebook attracts more than 2 billion daily active users, while Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, draws upwards of 130 million daily users worldwide, according to Backlinko. Twitter was the model for Trump’s own platform.

The Daily Beast has contacted Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, for comment.

President Donald Trump, pictured silencing his cellphone in the Oval Office on May 23, has long been known for picking up the phone and making calls to reporters to get his side of a story out.
PETTY PRESIDENTIAL

Trump Unleashes AI Slop to Mock Banned Reporters

Sarah-Jane Collins

Trump launched his media venture after Twitter permanently banned him on Jan. 8, 2021, in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He established Trump Media & Technology Group the following month, with Truth Social debuting in February 2022.

The president remains the platform’s dominant personality, publishing multiple posts a day.

Trump posted another AI image on Tuesday night.

Trump posted another AI image on Tuesday night.

@RealDonaldTrump / Truth Social

This week, Trump used Truth Social to promote an investment in semiconductors, circulate favorable coverage of himself, and share an AI-generated video featuring a bizarre confrontation with a tiger.

President Donald Trump speaks after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House May 23, 2025 in Washington, DC.
CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP

Jaw-Dropping Scale of Trump’s Truth Social Obsession Exposed

Ewan Palmer

The video followed the death of a mentally ill British man, 23-year-old William Chapman, who was mauled by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the U.K. Trump had earlier shared footage depicting Chapman’s final moments, accompanying it with the caption: “Don’t ever mess with nature!”

He later posted an AI-generated clip showing himself fighting the tiger, then getting back to his feet and chasing the animal as the pair tumbled around. The song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” played in the background.

Play Video

Trump did not offer a comment on Chapman’s death in the posts. The juxtaposition of the original footage and the AI-generated parody appeared to cast the president as someone who could have prevailed in the same encounter.

Trump also turned to Truth Social on Columbus Day to target Roy Cooper, the former North Carolina governor and Democratic Senate candidate.

“There has never been a Governor with such a bad record on Crime, and there never will be!” Trump wrote in a post attacking Cooper.

Trump is a prolific poster on Truth Social, regularly flooding the platform with AI-generated slop, inflammatory tirades and a steady stream of claims that are often false.

A Daily Beast analysis earlier this summer found that Trump’s posting activity surged to extraordinary levels in May. He published 861 posts that month, averaging 27 a day—more than one post an hour when averaged across the entire day.

That marked a sharp increase from April, when he averaged 18 posts daily. That month, he could have received a full night’s sleep on only five nights given his late-night and early-morning posting.

May was Trump’s busiest month on Truth Social since his return to the White House, surpassing his previous record of 782 posts and reposts in January.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Martha McHardy
Martha McHardyReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW