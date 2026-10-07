Trump’s Favorite CNN Star Warns MAGA of Election ‘Bloodbaths’

Donald Trump and the GOP have a “bloodbath” to contend with in the upcoming midterms, according to CNN’s data guru.

The Nov. 3 elections are expected to be a referendum on Donald Trump and the first 20 months of his second term.

This creates a problem for Republican candidates, as Harry Enten pointed out on Wednesday, as Trump voters abandon his party and his popularity falls off a cliff.

CNN

“Some Republican insiders are starting to tell our reporters they are worried about the possibility of a bloodbath in the midterms, major losses,” said CNN’s News Central host John Berman on Wednesday morning. “And one of the problems seems to be that the calls for concern are coming from within the building.”

Enten agreed that there are “talks about that bloodbath, and that is because Democrats across the board are coming in and going into the Trump den like a lion and taking a bite out of the support from Trump supporters among Republicans.”

He then said that while Democrats had largely held onto their voters from the 2024 election in key Senate races, the same could not be said for Republicans.

“The median margin in the key 2026 Senate races: Among 2024 Harris voters, Democrats pretty much are holding onto the Harris supporters. Look at this. Up by 92 points among them, right? Harris won these voters by 100.

“Look at this among 2024 Trump voters. They are only supporting Republican candidates by 79 points. So that’s a 13-point difference here. And more than that, of course, remember, these 2024 Trump voters, they went for Donald Trump by 100. So we’re talking about a 21-point decline. These are the types of numbers that allow Democrats to go into these red states.

“Remember, the key Senate states are overwhelmingly Republican, and this is allowing them to actually win in these states, or at least lead in these states right now, because they are getting such a large chunk of the Trump base.”

It was a similar story in the House, Enten revealed, with Democrats again holding onto 91 percent of the 2024 vote compared to Republicans’ 84 percent.

“Same situations going on nationally, although to a little bit lesser of an extent,” he said.

The polling booth is looming. Mike Segar/REUTERS

“The margin of national House polling. Among the 2024 Harris voters, Democrats ahead by 91 points. All the people who voted for Harris are basically saying they’re going to vote for a Democratic nominee for the House.

“Among the Trump voters, it’s the same phenomenon. They’re, simply put, not holding onto the Trump base at this point. Remember, again, Trump won these voters by 100 points.

“Now we’re seeing a 16-point decline here and a seven-point difference here,” he said, pointing to the gap between the Democrat and Republican retention rates. “These are the types of numbers on which democratic waves are built. These are the types of numbers that lead to bloodbaths.