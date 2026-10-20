JUST SAY NYET Trump’s Favorite Paper Hits Him With Devastating Warning Putin’s proposed Yalta-style summit with Trump and Xi Jinping could spark a GOP revolt. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s favorite newspaper has issued a stark warning to the president.

Vladimir Putin’s proposed summit with Trump and China’s Xi Jinping could trigger a GOP civil war and even pave the way for an impeachment and conviction in the Senate, according to the New York Post.

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“If President Donald Trump wants a full-on riot within the Republican Party, going along with Vladimir Putin’s idea for a “Yalta 2” summit with Xi Jinping is the way to do it,” the editorial board of the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid wrote.

Donald Trump held a so-called peace summit meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska last year. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The warning comes after the Russian president proposed a Yalta-style superpower meeting next month with Trump and Xi—but without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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Putin raised the idea of a three-way summit during a phone call with Trump on Oct. 9, according to a former Russian intelligence officer, who added that the goal of the meeting is to get a peace deal that would favor the Kremlin, but also for Russia, China and the U.S. to establish clear spheres of influence around the world.

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A senior U.S. official said Trump had not agreed to meet Putin but could be open to the idea because the 80-year-old president is desperate to broker an end to the war.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump frequently claimed he would end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within “one day” of returning to the White House in January 2025.

But the New York Post, which was once reportedly the president’s first-read paper, has warned that the meeting could spell danger for Trump and his party in the Nov. 3 midterms.

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In an editorial, the newspaper warned Trump that he would be out of his depth in a three-way summit.

“Look: Yalta One was a meeting of allies—this new one would be Trump volunteering to be outnumbered by our determined foes,” it said

The 1945 Yalta Conference saw U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin negotiate the postwar division of Europe into spheres of influence, laying the groundwork for Soviet dominance across much of Eastern Europe.

The editorial also compared the prospect of negotiating Ukraine’s future without President Zelensky to the 1938 Munich Agreement, which allowed Nazi Germany to take control of part of Czechoslovakia.

Relations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have been strained. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

It said the deal cemented British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s reputation as one of history’s “greatest chumps,” implying ego-obsessed Trump could risk a similar legacy if he agrees to Putin’s proposal.

The paper also warned that the proposal could have grave political consequences for Trump, arguing that even announcing plans for such a meeting could prompt “all-out rebellion by much of the GOP” ahead of the midterms.

“However much Trump thinks he can work with Xi, however charmed he is by Putin, doesn’t matter: Simply announcing he means to do this would instantly prompt all-out rebellion by much of the GOP, further sinking the party’s chances in the midterms,” the editorial said.

Trump’s party is already facing a difficult road ahead, with polls showing the Democrats leading the GOP.

Democrats hold an 8-point lead on the generic congressional ballot, according to the RealClearPolling average, while several House districts that President Donald Trump won by double digits in 2024 are now considered competitive, meaning the Republicans are likely to lose control of the House, and quite possibly the Senate.

A Democratic takeover of Congress could pave the way for fresh impeachment proceedings against Trump, the New York Post warned, with the fallout possibly handing Democrats as many as 60 Senate seats.

That means that if some Republican senators are willing to side with the Democrats to impeach Trump, the Senate could reach the 67-vote threshold to secure a conviction.

Trump was impeached twice during his first term, and Democrats are reportedly already preparing the groundwork for a potential third impeachment.

Ultimately, the paper argued that Putin’s proposal would do little to fulfil Trump’s ambition of ending the war, while warning that the Russian leader “would be happy to see it destroy Trump’s presidency as an added bonus.”

It urged the president to reject the proposal, concluding: “You say it nicely, Mr. President, but tell Vlad it’s a flat ‘no.’”

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