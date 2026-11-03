RED CARD Trump’s Favorite Suck-Up Exposed in Stunning Maid Scandal FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is accused of having “spat in Trump’s face” with an immigration workaround. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

FIFA President Gianni Infantino used his connections to Donald Trump to keep a Nicaraguan maid working for him after the government revoked her legal status, according to a report.

The top Trump suck-up, who awarded the president a phony “FIFA Peace Prize” to make up for him missing out on the Nobel Prize, sought help from a well-connected adviser to ensure 33-year-old Yajarlin del Socorro Fernandez obtained a work permit that the administration had scrapped several months earlier, according to The New York Post.

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Fernandez obtained a C11 parole work authorization, normally issued on humanitarian grounds, in January 2026, after the Trump administration announced in 2025 that it was scrapping the scheme for people from Nicaragua and three other countries.

Her new work permit was approved after Infantino tapped Carlos Cordeiro, whom Trump appointed as a senior adviser to the White House’s World Cup task force in May 2025, to use his contacts to help renew her C11 permit. The World Cup task force operated out of the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that would have approved Fernandez’s new work permit.

Gianni Infantino was heavily criticized for abandoning his plan to sell stakes in the soccer World Cup to private investors. LEONHARD FOEGER/REUTERS

“If Infantino and his wife hired a maid without legal status, they have spat in Trump’s face and his policy agenda,” a source told the Post. “What the president will make of this is anyone’s guess.”

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“They behave like kings and queens and think they are entitled to have servants.”

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Infantino had tapped Cordeiro for help after the Trump administration informed people granted C11 status that their permission to live and work in the U.S. had been revoked in June 2025.

Cordeiro had previously instructed an associate to list their own rental property on Fernandez’s immigration filings in May 2024 to conceal the fact that the maid was actually living in Infantino’s luxury residential skyscraper, One Thousand Museum, in Miami, according to the report.

Fernandez’s suspicious living arrangements were flagged when she was interviewed by federal immigration agents in the fall of 2025 after losing her work authorization, prompting Infantino to ask Cordeiro for a favor.

Gianni Infantino allowed Donald Trump to take part in the World Cup trophy lifting celebrations. Reuters

Michael Wildes, a high-profile immigration attorney who previously represented first lady Melania Trump, told The Post that Fernandez should not have been able to renew her C11 status after the government scrapped the scheme.

Wildes suggested Fernandez may have received preferential treatment when she obtained the new permit in January, noting that the administration is rejecting applications from some people with urgent humanitarian needs.

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“The everyday noncitizen has virtually no chance of getting the kind of re-parole and new [work permit] issuance that this individual received,” he told the Post.

“It’s not unreasonable to say that, based on your explanation of these events, this individual received a level of favorable treatment that is entirely out of reach for the vast majority of noncitizens who cannot fall back on their preferential connections.”

The Daily Beast has contacted FIFA and the White House for comment.

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