SECURITY SCARE Trump’s Namesake Airport Probes ‘Suspicious’ Call Before His Departure Flights were slowed while an investigation took place. Marco Bello/Marco Bello, Reuters # 1

A suspicious phone call caused chaos at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon, hours before the president was scheduled to depart for Washington, D.C. “Law enforcement is investigating a suspicious phone call. As a precaution, PBSO has slowed traffic entering the terminal,” the airport posted on X at around 1:23 p.m. Officials did not disclose the nature of the call. The airport urged travelers to report suspicious activity to law enforcement and thanked them for their patience. The scare came hours before Trump was scheduled to depart from the airport for Washington, D.C. One source told WPTV that travelers could be seen getting out of their cars and walking to the airport since the arrivals and departures area was temporarily blocked off to vehicle traffic. In an update a little over an hour later, officials announced that operations had returned to normal. Airport law enforcement told the Daily Mail they were investigating an incident around the airport.

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