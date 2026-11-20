The president scrambled to convince European leaders that Putin is ready for peace—just after the Russian leader declared the exact opposite.

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Donald Trump rushed to call up European leaders and tell them Vladimir Putin is ready for peace in Ukraine just after he parted ways with the Russian leader in China.

The 80-year-old president made the call aboard Air Force One on Thursday, while he was en route home after his trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin, Bloomberg reports.

After dialing in to a meeting of 30 European leaders dubbed the “Coalition of the Willing,” Trump went to bat for the Russian autocrat by claiming he is willing to move forward with talks aimed at ending the years-long Ukraine War, insiders told Bloomberg. Just a few hours earlier, Putin had told a crowd of Russian reporters that Moscow is no longer willing to negotiate following Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge.

Trump reportedly told European leaders that the Ukraine war was unnecessarily draining funds and destroying human life. Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Trump reportedly emphasized the cost of supporting Ukraine and massive loss of life as reasons for European leaders to return to the negotiating table with Putin. Putin, meanwhile, declared on Thursday that European leaders will have to visit Moscow to clarify their positions on Ukraine if they want to hold further talks.

Members of the European coalition supporting Ukraine were immediately hesitant to believe the big-talking American president.

“He’s optimistic that things are happening and he thinks Putin is ready to talk about peace,” Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal told Bloomberg. “I’m more skeptical.”

Some European leaders were critical of Trump's claims, including Prime Minister Tusk of Poland. Lisi Niesner/Lisi Niesner/REUTERS

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk added that the message was “received very cautiously in the room,” according to the report.

Tusk later told Politico that Trump’s faith in Putin was “unshakeable,” seeming less than optimistic about the Russian president’s eagerness to put a stop to the war.

“I’ve heard this very often from President Trump,” Tusk told Politico. “I mean, his belief in Putin’s goodwill seems unshakable, even though so far there are no facts to support it. But it would be nice, it would be good, if it really turned out, sooner or later, that Russia was genuinely ready to engage in peace talks.”

Trump called Putin "my friend" during the trilateral summit between U.S., Russian and Chinese leadership. Maxim Shemetov/Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

Trump partially won the 2024 election on the back of a bold claim that he would end the Ukraine War on “day one” of his second term. But in subsequent negotiations, the president has appeared to be cozying up to his Russian counterpart while he increasingly alienates Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the peace process.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the call.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy for peace missions, told reporters that the U.S. is willing to give Ukraine NATO-adjacent security guarantees, similar to the Article 5 collective defense clause. But the envoy added an important caveat: “It has to be in America’s interest to do that.”

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“I think we’ve gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept,” Kushner said. “That comes with–at least, what the Russians are saying–which is, their intention is when this war is over to not have another war in the future.”

On the subject of a potential Article 5 arrangement, Zelenskyy told reporters he would welcome U.S. bases in Ukraine as a protective assurance against further Russian encroachment.

“I’m not sure we have a common [conception] on Article 5,” Zelenskyy said. “My question is, what about American soldiers?... Article 5, no NATO, okay, explain to us what it means.”