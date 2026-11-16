CONCEALER REVEALED Trump’s Hair and Makeup Caught Up in Ugly Republican Clash Furious RNC members want a forensic audit including cosmetic costs. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s personal hair and makeup costs have come under fire as part of an ugly Republican internal clash.

The revelations are part of a rebellion brewing within inner circles to oust Trump’s handpicked Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters, the Associated Press reports.

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Gruters, 49, was elected chair of the RNC in August last year and is also a Florida State Senator. Trump, 80, endorsed Gruters for another term leading the RNC in a gushing Truth Social post earlier this month, saying he had turned the committee into an “efficient, focused, and powerful machine.”

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas in September. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

However, following the brutal losses for the GOP in the midterms, infighting has seen Gruters in the firing line. A “small yet growing group” within the RNC is backing an attempt to oust Gruters, according to The Associated Press report.

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As well as “leaking emails and opposition research on rival factions,” the rogue breakaway group has called for a forensic audit of RNC spending decisions, the report notes.

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That includes the cost of hair and makeup services provided for Trump and other officials in his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and former press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance waves next to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a press briefing in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 1, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Gruters sent a letter to RNC members on Thursday, which was obtained by the Associated Press. In it, he addressed various concerns, including the cost of “hair and make-up services” for senior White House officials.

“This was a request made of us so that the expense did not fall to taxpayers,” Gruters wrote.

In his letter, he claimed the cosmetic beneficiaries “generously gave so much of their limited time and energies to help the RNC this cycle” and “did not ask for much of us in return, so we felt this was a request we could accommodate.”

Someone is paid to make President Donald Trump's hair look like this. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Between April and November 2025, the RNC spent $59,000 on “media preparation” to get MAGA figures camera-ready, according to NOTUS. Political parties regularly have a budget for hair and makeup during campaigns.

Most of that money—$53,850—went to hair and makeup artist Brittany Goetz, who previously worked at Fox News before starting contracting with the RNC. The Federal Election Commission filings from the RNC did not detail exactly which services Goetz provided.

In addition to his trademark orange facial bronzer, Trump regularly slathers concealer on his hands. Leavitt quit her role on August 27, with her position still vacant. She is now a guest contributor to Fox News.

President Trump's hands are frequently daubed in makeup. Celal Gunes/Getty Images

The RNC chair is also facing internal grilling over a nepo-hire, Caroline Wiles, the daughter of Susie Wiles, Trump’s former chief of staff.

In his letter, Gruters clarified that Wiles was brought on under his predecessor, former RNC Chair Michael Whatley, and called it a “brief contract.”

“While I have no reason to doubt Caroline Wiles’s value to the RNC or Chairman Whatley’s reasons for bringing her on, this was a brief six-month engagement that ended when I was elected Chairman,” he wrote.

RNC Treasurer KC Crosbie speaks at the podium after she was elected to co-chair the Republican National Committee at the annual RNC winter meeting at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on January 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House is threatening to cease fundraising assistance if the RNC rebels don’t back Trump’s choices, the report states.

The anti-Gruters contingent is backing the RNC’s second-in-command, Kentucky’s KC Crosbie, who launched her bid for the key position two days after the midterms.

In a stinging letter, she called the midterm results a “serious setback,” and said “we owe ourselves an honest account” of how Republicans failed so badly.

“We should preserve what we built and be equally willing to confront where we fell short,” she wrote, as well as questioning whether Republicans had adequately addressed the concerns of voters.

An administration official told Axios at the time, “The White House was blindsided by KC’s bid for RNC Chair and people are infuriated that she did not give anybody a courtesy call.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the RNC and the White House for comment. The White House referred the Associated Press’ questions about the leadership fight to President Trump’s Truth Social post about Gruters.

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