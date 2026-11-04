DUMMYMANDERING Trump’s House Rigging Plot Blows Up in His Face The president’s demand for GOP gerrymandering did not help their chances. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s contentious strategy to game the 2026 midterms has blown up in his face after Democrats were able to win seats he had gerrymandered against them.

Last year, the president begged Republicans to redraw their congressional map in a highly controversial bid to squeeze out additional seats for the GOP as the House majority remained close.

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But shortly after polls closed on Tuesday, Democrats in Florida had already won a string of seats that had been redrawn.

Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor held onto her ninth district seat, Rep. Jared Moskowitz managed to hold the 25th district seat, and Democrat Pia Dandiya won Florida’s 22nd congressional district. By the end of the night, Democrat Darren Soto’s had also won Florida’s ninth congressional district.

Trump also faces a setback in Texas, where Republicans redrew congressional boundaries in a bid to pick up five additional seats launched the redistricting war last year.

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One of them was redrawn in the hope of ousting Democratic incumbent Vicente Gonzalez against Republican challenger Eric Flores.

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But Gonzalez managed to hold onto the district on Election Day and remained in a double-digit lead as the results came in.

House Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene, Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu and Rep. Gregory Meeks celebrate during a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Election Night as Democrats flipped the House despite Trump's push for Republicans to redistrict. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Another was the 15th Congressional election of Republican Monica De La Cruz, who was trailing her Democratic opponent Bobby Pulido on Tuesday night.

And down in Texas’ 28th congressional district, Rep. Henry Cuellar was also able to hold onto his seat.

Over in North Carolina, a similar situation played out in the state’s 1st congressional district where Democratic Rep. Don Davis managed to keep his gerrymandered seat.

President Donald Trump, pictured with House Speaker Mike Johnson, had pushed Republicans to redistrict to help Republicans in the midterms but the efforts failed. Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats in Washington quickly blasted the GOP’s attempts to redraw districts in Florida to help Republicans as they celebrated a string of wins.

DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene blasted the attempts to take out candidates through gerrymandering.

Trump’s redistricting plan was viewed as an attempt to cheat the system.

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It also started a redistricting arms race, with California immediately vowing to fight “fire with fire” by announcing a similar plan to mitigate the losses for Democrats.

“California Democrats will not allow Trump’s Republican Party to rig the system and take permanent control of the U.S. House of Representatives,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said at the time.

The failure of Trump’s redistricting plan was one of many humiliations for the president and his party, with Democrats seizing control of the Senate and the House after a string of extraordinary upsets in states that were supposed to be safely Republican.

In the biggest shock of the night, James Talarico beat Ken Paxton in traditionally deep-red Texas, the first Democratic senator in 33 years. Late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline, was also defeated in South Carolina.

In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper beat Michael Whatley in a seat Republicans had long considered reliably red. And in the traditional GOP stronghold of Kansas, pastor Adam Hamilton beat MAGA candidate Mike Rogers.

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