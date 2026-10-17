 Skip to main content
INSIDE JOB?

Trump’s Ice Maiden Tied to ‘Sanctioned Hit’ on Katie Zacharia

The ousted press secretary’s disastrous interview with Sean Hannity has sparked allegations of a White House setup.

Susie Wiles

The Daily Beast/Getty Images

By Sarah-Jane Collins

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s disastrous five-day tenure may have ended with a little help from Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

In a one-on-one with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, Zacharia tried to salvage her already floundering White House career. Instead, the interview may have helped seal her fate. She was axed less than 24 hours later.

FILE PHOTO: New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia stands behind US President Donald Trump as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST

Humiliated Katie Zacharia Stunned by Five-Day MAGA Disaster

Farrah Tomazin

The interview was reportedly partly arranged by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who was said to be unhappy with Zacharia’s appointment from the start, Politico reported.

A source went further, describing the interview as a “sanctioned hit” orchestrated by Wiles, suggesting the disastrous appearance may have been more than a coincidence.

Play Video

“[White House spokesperson] Danielle [Alvarez] and Susie fed her to Hannity,” a source close to the situation told Politico.

Zacharia held her first press briefing Tuesday morning, just days after President Donald Trump, 80, made the surprise announcement that she would replace Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down from her role in late August.

The news, first posted to Trump’s Truth Social, reportedly caught many in the White House off guard.

But by the end of her first briefing, during which she appeared to read from a script and mixed up the president and her husband, Zacharia was under pressure to do better.

Trump announces Zacharia as his pick to replace Karoline Leavitt.

Trump announces Zacharia as his pick to replace Karoline Leavitt.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Zacharia’s unraveling took just four days, with journalists uncovering her history of shilling for a “sort of pyramid scheme” and her years of appearing on right-wing news programs as a legal analyst despite never having passed the bar exam.

The interview with Hannity, traditionally a safe space for MAGA-affiliated figures, got off to a rocky start—and only grew more uncomfortable.

Incoming White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia during her first press briefing.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Hannity began by saying Zacharia’s first (and only) briefing had “been widely panned, I’m sure you’re aware,” as she smiled broadly and nodded.

A senior White House official told Politico that while “Susie and Sean do talk,” Wiles was not responsible for Zacharia’s poor performance on the program.

“Susie did not need to feed her to Sean or anybody else. It’s not her style,” the official said.

Sean Hannity interviews Katie Zacharia on Fox News.

Sean Hannity interviews Katie Zacharia on Fox News.

Fox News

White House communications director Steven Cheung told Politico that their reporting on Wiles’ involvement was “speculation.”

“All of this breathless speculation is just that—speculation. And it’s fiction that’s not even creative,” Cheung said.

“Katie took on a very important job, and she will continue to support the President as she transitions to a new role. She is an amazing teammate and tremendous talent.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane CollinsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW