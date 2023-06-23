Trump’s Legal Team Gave Media Interview Tapes to Special Counsel: Report
ON THE RECORD
Attorneys for Donald Trump gave federal prosecutors a number of audio tapes capturing the former president speaking with journalists and biographers, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The recordings were reportedly turned over after special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained audio of an interview conducted at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, in which Trump talked about a top secret document, apparently showing it to several other people in the room. Prosecutors then specifically demanded any recordings, audio or video, that showed Trump discussing “certain topics,” such as American military technology or General Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, according to CNN. Two sources told the outlet that the recordings turned over include mentions of Milley, but no mentions of classified material by Trump. The former president’s team reportedly believe that the additional tapes are not as incriminating as the Bedminster tape.