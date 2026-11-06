LOOMER LEASHED Trump’s Loyal Fangirl Bails After Election Disaster Meltdown Laura Loomer is taking a hiatus from her biweekly livestream. Loomer Unleashed

President Donald Trump’s most loyal fangirl is calling a timeout after the GOP’s midterm disaster.

Laura Loomer, the right-wing agitator and self-described journalist, launched into a long-winded X rant Thursday evening, saying she is taking a hiatus from her podcast, Loomer Unleashed, because she is “running on empty.”

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“I’ve been going nonstop supporting President Trump @realDonaldTrump ever since he came down the golden escalator,” she said, referring to June 16, 2015, when Trump slowly descended a golden escalator at his eponymous New York tower to announce his intention to run for the presidency in 2016.

Loomer, who often fires off dozens of social media posts a day, claimed she has been “chronically tuned in” and always working, some days more than 18 hours.

Loomer has been an ardent Trump supporter for years. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Despite finding joy in her work, she said she has learned there is “more to life.” Her work mainly revolves around picking a target and getting them fired for perceived disloyalty to the regime. This has become known as getting “Loomered.”

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“I’ve been running on empty for too long,” Loomer, 33, moaned. “Family, my personal life, my upcoming wedding, a healthy work-life balance, and just the act of having a life outside of my show and my work have all been on hold. So I’m taking a hiatus,” she said of the biweekly livestream.

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She said she intends to “recharge” and focus on her personal life. Loomer explained that her partner “deserves more of my time and energy. He deserves to see me happy, and I deserve to be happy. We deserve to be happy together at this time in our lives.”

Loomer and Trump at the LIV Golf Tournament in August 2023. Laura Loomer/X

She declared that she will still be watching U.S. politics like a hawk. “I’ll still be paying attention, fully supporting President Trump, breaking news, commenting on news, doing research, and I’ll be around. I will be present (I always am). But I won’t be doing my show for a while. I’ll be back when the time is right,” she said.

It comes after Loomer engaged in an ugly X spat with Donald Trump’s digital strategist, Alex Bruesewitz, after he suggested that Democrats swept key battleground states because Republicans had fixated on online influencer feuds that “ordinary voters” tuned out of.

“GOP candidates probably shouldn’t take messaging advice from fringe right-wing ‘influencers’ moving forward,” he wrote, prompting Loomer to attack.

He bemoaned the GOP’s focus on trying to nail Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed for his relationship with controversial streamer Hassan Piker, saying it “wasn’t an effective hit.”

Loomer defended criticism of Democrats who campaigned with Piker. “It’s completely reasonable for people to be appalled with Democrat candidates campaigning with a guy who said America deserved 9/11,” Loomer said.

Bruesewitz said Loomer was “basically the Republican version of Hasan Piker” and the spat spiraled to the point where he said the right-wing commentator is paid by MAGA-aligned marketing and consulting firms for her inflammatory tweets.

She conceded that point and noted that Bruesewitz’s own X Strategies had paid her for this exact service in the past. He said he had, but not for over a year.

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A day prior, the Florida-based conspiracist went wild with baseless claims, from raging at TikTok to making racist accusations against “terror-tied Muslims” after the GOP’s crushing defeat at the polls.

Loomer, a self-confessed “pro-white nationalist,” is known to hold influence over Trump, 80, and is a frequent unofficial adviser, despite her extreme views.

The president, for his part, praised Loomer as “a killer,” as he traversed the country ahead of his big loss.

“A great Republican strategist, a great person, a killer when she’s angry at you, it’s very terrible situation. Laura Loomer, thank you, Laura. She’s great,” he said during a meandering hour-long address in Mobile, Alabama.

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