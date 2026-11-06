EXODUS Trump’s MAGA Revenge Goon Squad Flees After Election Wipeout The federal prosecutor’s resignation comes three days after Democrats’ swiping of Congress seats. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Another key prosecutor who oversaw Trump’s “grand conspiracy” probe has resigned just three days after the blue tsunami election result.

Trump’s investigation into his enemies, which he believes stifled his election efforts, has seen massive overhauls and intense pressure from the White House to deliver indictments despite a severe lack of evidence.

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Trump has touted the investigation, run through a grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida, as a probe into his claims that former President Barack Obama led a plot to falsely tie him to Russia and undermine his 2016 presidential campaign. Obama has labeled the claims as “ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason A. Reding Quiñones. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Trump-appointed federal prosecutor Jason Reding Quiñones abruptly quit Friday from his post as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, becoming the third senior figure overseeing the probe to leave since April.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Reding Quiñones’ resignation on X Friday, saying the DOJ “thank[s] him for his service to this country.”

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Reding Quiñones also posted on X 13 minutes later that he was departing that same day. Neither post gave reasoning for the abrupt exit or even mentioned the probe.

“Leading the U.S. Attorney’s Office in my home district has been especially meaningful,” Reding Quiñones wrote. “I leave with immense pride in what we accomplished together and profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve our great Nation.”

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Reding Quiñones left due to wavering confidence in his ability to uncover the evidence needed to take Trump’s enemies down after repeated promises for more than a year.

He told Pam Bondi the day she was fired in April he’d charge former CIA director John Brennan with lying to Congress by the end of the year, which he never did.

During his time on the case, Reding Quiñones issued more than two dozen subpoenas, including to Brennan, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

None proved fruitful.

The White House lost confidence in Reding Quiñones after about a year of promises to serve indictments in the conspiracy probe. Marco Bello/REUTERS

Reding Quiñones’ departure follows closely behind Kurt Olsen, who left September 29, as the probe has yet to deliver a single charge. Olsen ultimately called it quits after failing a polygraph exam that quizzed him on his foreign contacts, which stalled his security clearance.

Olsen was reportedly frustrated by the Justice Department’s pressure to secure indictments amid increasing worries over a looming blue wave in the November 3 midterms.

Counselor to the attorney general Joe DiGenova left on September 10, telling the New York Post, “If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem.” He separately confirmed his resignation to ABC News, saying, “I’m not going to say anything further. I wish them well.”

Joseph DiGenova quit in September. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

He said he still believed in the probe, but “time was needed to build those cases” and that “people differ on how long that should take.”

The pressure Reding Quiñones undoubtedly faced has upended the state attorney’s office, as it cut its staff of 200 nearly in half after a flurry of hirings and resignations. On the case alone, between seven and eight staffers have been booted or left of their own accord, according to the Daily Mail.

Reding Quiñones was forced to bring in military lawyers, a former clerk to the U.S. District Judge, an unknown Dakotan prosecutor, and an FBI agent who previously investigated the 2020 election Italian satellite hacking conspiracy theory, according to the Times.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche blew up at former Counselor to the Attorney General Joe DiGenova, ending the prosecutor's tenure. Marco Bello/REUTERS

DiGenova’s tenure ended when the White House sent two prosecutors to take control of grand jury proceedings in Florida. He threatened to have U.S. Marshals kick the outside prosecutors out if they set foot inside the room, which sparked an explosive, career-ending phone call from Blanche.

Many DOJ insiders doubt claims that everything is going to plan, according to the Daily Mail.

“This case was initiated to make the president and the public think something is happening down there, when in reality, it’s not,” a source said.

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