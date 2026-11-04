MUSCLED OUT Trump’s Man Crush Breaks Down in Tears After Losing Republican Senator Jon Husted wept after losing his seat to Sherrod Brown.

Donald Trump’s man crush couldn’t hold back the tears after voters handed him a humiliating defeat.

Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted, whom Trump repeatedly thirsted over in the dying days of the campaign, lost his seat to Sherrod Brown Tuesday night as Democrats reclaimed control of Congress.

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The Associated Press called the race for Brown, who has more than 50 percent of the vote compared with Husted’s 45.15 percent with 99 percent of the ballots counted.

That is despite Ohio historically being a GOP stronghold, having voted for Trump by an 11-point margin in 2024.

Trump seems to really like Senator Jon Husted. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In a concession speech delivered following his defeat, Husted thanked his campaign team, volunteers and supporters, saying: “We ran a great campaign. We gave it all we could.”

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He paid an emotional tribute to his wife, Tina, praising her “constant love and support,” and told his children he looked forward to giving them back some of the time he had lost to campaigning.

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He also thanked his adoptive parents, Jim and Judy, becoming tearful as he recalled being taken in from foster care.

“To my mom and dad, Jim and Judy Husted. Thank you,” he said, before telling the crowd: “You know, I was adopted. Out of a foster home. They’re just the best.”

The former football coach then fought through the tears as he said, “All right. I promised I wasn’t gonna do that, but I did. So I love you, mom and dad.”

Husted was adopted shortly after birth as his widowed biological mother, who was already raising two sons, could not afford another child.

Husted couldn’t hold back tears after losing his Senate race. C-SPAN

His biological father also did not want him, Husted has previously said, so he spent his first two months in foster care before being adopted by Jim and Judy Husted, who raised him in Montpelier, Ohio.

Trump had been fixated on Husted ahead of the election, repeatedly gushing over the former college football star’s physique, even singling out his backside in an unusual pitch to win over voters.

At an October 12 rally in Youngstown, Trump described sizing up Husted after discovering the senator had been an All-American defensive back at the University of Dayton.

He added that the former football coach has a “great a--.”

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“I watched up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole—and then I looked at his hands,” Trump told supporters.

That apparently led to a bump in various polls for Husted, who had been facing an enthusiasm gap among voters before Trump’s remarks.

In a TikTok video, Trump took credit for the supposed surge, claiming—without offering evidence—that his comments had sent Husted’s numbers soaring by 12 points. He also found time to praise the candidate’s “great a--” once again.

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“I told the people—they didn’t know this—he has a great a--, a very powerful a--. His shoulders, his hands, his arms, and you know what happened? He went up 12 points in the ratings,” Trump said. “Ohio loves strong football players.”

No published poll showed Husted gaining anything close to 12 points.

And whatever boost Trump’s remarks may have delivered, it wasn’t enough to get Husted over the finish line.

“In my professional opinion, it’s safe to say that Trump’s opinion of candidates’ f---ability seems to have zero impact on their electability,” said Sarah McCammon, a senior fellow from the center-left think tank Third Way.

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