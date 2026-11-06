ICY EXIT Trump’s Midterms Scapegoat Brutally Mocked as She Exits Susie Wiles’ critics have wasted no time asserting that the president’s longest-serving chief of staff was also his worst. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Susie Wiles has been brutally mocked out the door after President Donald Trump made her the “fall guy” for his midterms disaster.

Critics have wasted no time dancing on the grave of the now-former White House chief of staff.

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“Good riddance,” read the top reply to her goodbye message on X. “You’ve presided over the single greatest political betrayal in American history. If we never hear your name again, it will be too soon.”

The writer and activist Charlotte Clymer replied to the same post: “You led the worst-run administration under the worst president in history. Enjoy your place in history.”

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Norman Ornstein, a contributor for The Atlantic, wrote to Wiles: “History will judge you. And it will not go well.”

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Multiple reports say Wiles, 69, submitted a letter of resignation Thursday night, but Trump has since made it clear he pushed her off her West Wing perch.

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The president told reporters on Friday, “I wanted to make a change. I think Susie’s done a very good job, a great job, but... We gotta make moves. Sometimes in life, you have to make moves.”

Wiles was Trump’s top adviser longer than any of her term-one predecessors. However, the writing was on the wall for the so-called “Ice Maiden” after Trump was humiliated on Election Day, with Senate seats in ruby red states like Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, and South Carolina flipping blue.

After her firing was announced, it became clear that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, himself rumored to be on the ropes professionally, was pleased with Wiles’ axing and Stephen Miller’s promotion to replace her.

Hegseth has emphatically endorsed Miller's ascension. X/PeteHegseth

“Huge CONGRATS to @StephenM—a true patriot and America First fighter,” he wrote on X mere minutes after news broke. “He never backs down—and the @DeptofWar is right there with him.”

Hegseth followed up with two more posts celebrating Miller. In the first, he wrote, “Patriots in control.” In the second, he shared a photo of him and Miller with the caption, “Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic.” None of his posts mentioned Wiles.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reported that Wiles’ firing likely means Hegseth’s job is safe for now—despite his failures in Iran being blamed as the top reason a blue tsunami washed across the United States on Tuesday. The Washington Post reports that Wiles criticized Hegseth behind closed doors, raising concerns about his bizarre management of the Pentagon.

However, Trump settled on Wiles as his scapegoat for his monumental defeat this week. Wiles was the first female White House chief of staff in U.S. history, but Trump’s personnel decisions in MAGA 2.0 are raising eyebrows as top women in the administration keep getting purged.

Also fired this term were the Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

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