Trump’s Most Unwanted Cabinet Officials Revealed in Brutal Poll
Both men have faced increasing scrutiny lately.
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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth got a brutal performance review from the American public.
A new poll from the Economist/YouGov found that 45 percent of Americans want Kennedy fired, while 43 percent want Hegseth out of his job.
Scrutiny has been mounting against both men recently.
The United States lost its measles-free status Tuesday, ending a 25-year run. Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist who now oversees the nation’s health agencies, has backed away from promoting immunization and has been accused of pressuring health officials to manipulate measles death figures.
And Hegseth has been a key architect of the highly unpopular war with Iran.
An impeachment effort was launched over the defense secretary’s handling of the war and other military operations, including waging a war in violation of the War Powers Resolution, ignoring laws to minimize civilian casualties, carrying out extrajudicial killings, suppressing free speech, kidnapping a sovereign leader, and the unlawful war in Yemen.
Even some Republicans said they’d like to see the two MAGA men sacked. Fifteen percent of Republicans said Kennedy should be ousted, and 11 percent said the same about Hegseth.
Independents leaned toward firing all six officials in the poll, which also included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Rubio was the only Cabinet member whose support outweighed opposition. Thirty-seven percent said Trump should keep him, and 31 percent said to fire him, while the rest were unsure.
“Establishment Republicans and moderates like him, and his time in the administration has made him a favorite also of MAGA,” Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican strategist in Texas, told Newsweek.
Nearly half of respondents were unsure whether Trump should fire Lutnick, Bessent, or Blanche.
The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
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