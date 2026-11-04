WORST PARTY EVER Trump’s Nepo Pick Humiliated by Grim Watch Party The bleak reactions were captured as results rolled in.

Guests at an Election Night watch party for Republican Sen. Darline Graham have struggled to hide their horror as results rolled in.

South Carolina is a state Republicans had considered safe, with Trump repeatedly throwing his weight behind Graham.

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Democrat and pediatrician Annie Andrews won the race with 50.6 percent of the vote compared to Graham’s 47.2, with 93 percent of the votes counted, according to the Associated Press.

Guests watch as election results are seen on a TV during a midterm election night watch party for Sen. Darline Graham at the Moore Building in Columbia, South Carolina. G Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Before the announcement, Getty captured Graham’s supporters with bleak faces and worried looks as votes were counted. The gloomy party was held at the Moore Building in Columbia, South Carolina, with guests watching screens and staring at their phones in disbelief.

People watch the grim results. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Election results are seen on a TV during the midterm election night watch party. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Guests look at a phone during a midterm election night watch party for U.S. Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) at the Moore Building on November 03, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

People look at their phones as results come in during a midterm election night watch party for U.S. Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) at the Moore Building on November 03, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Trump was rallying for Graham last week, stating, “We have to make sure she gets in. She’s really spectacular.”

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“Lindsey was a great politician who loved this state so much... She’s got that same gene, and I think she’s going to do really well.”

People look at their phones as results come in during a midterm election night watch party for U.S. Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) at the Moore Building on November 03, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

The mood was dramatically lighter at Andrews’ Election Night event at the Charleston Marriott, as news of the results filtered through.

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Annie Andrews and her family react after receiving news of favorable election results at the Charleston Marriott on November 03, 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina. Win McNamee/Getty Images

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