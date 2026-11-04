Trump’s Nepo Pick Humiliated by Grim Watch Party

Guests at an Election Night watch party for Republican Sen. Darline Graham have struggled to hide their horror as results rolled in.
South Carolina is a state Republicans had considered safe, with Trump repeatedly throwing his weight behind Graham.
Democrat and pediatrician Annie Andrews won the race with 50.6 percent of the vote compared to Graham’s 47.2, with 93 percent of the votes counted, according to the Associated Press.
Before the announcement, Getty captured Graham’s supporters with bleak faces and worried looks as votes were counted. The gloomy party was held at the Moore Building in Columbia, South Carolina, with guests watching screens and staring at their phones in disbelief.
Trump was rallying for Graham last week, stating, “We have to make sure she gets in. She’s really spectacular.”
“Lindsey was a great politician who loved this state so much... She’s got that same gene, and I think she’s going to do really well.”
The mood was dramatically lighter at Andrews’ Election Night event at the Charleston Marriott, as news of the results filtered through.
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