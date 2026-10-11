CONSPIRACY SECRETARY Trump’s New Mouthpiece Caught Pushing Jaw-Dropping Claims The incoming White House press secretary’s old posts are coming back to haunt her. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for 2521 Entertainm

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has shared several posts online calling Democrats pedophiles and giving weight to the so-called Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

In Truth Social posts uncovered by Popular Information, Zacharia, 41, seemingly showed herself to deeply believe in the Pizzagate conspiracy theory as she called upon Fox News to highlight it.

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Pizzagate is a right-wing conspiracy theory that originated in the 2016 presidential election and asserts that prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and her 2016 presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, were involved in a child sex trafficking ring. The theory baselessly claims that Clinton and Podesta ran their sex trafficking business out of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria, Comet Ping Pong.

The theory came to a dangerous head in December 2016 when Edgar Maddison Welch traveled from North Carolina to Comet Ping Pong and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

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While Pizzagate has been debunked numerous times over the last decade, Zacharia is seemingly still a believer.

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She posted “Pedo Podesta. #pedoPodesta” on Sept. 4, 2022, the same day it was announced Podesta had agreed to work in the Biden White House.

@katiezacharia/Truth Social

Later that day, Zacharia, a California native, posted “The radical left Hollywood elitists are sick pedo cannibals. Change my mind.”

@katiezacharia/Truth Social

And on Oct. 17, 2022, she made a post tagging Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, writing “[W]here’s the feature on John Podesta?”

She also reposted a post on Truth Social that read: “Democrats want to mask and rape your children. That’s their satanic platform.”

The new White House press secretary. Katie Zacharia/X

The new White House press secretary has also posted numerous times about QAnon, a conspiracy related to Pizzagate that claims that Donald Trump is actually fighting a child-abusing group made up of elites in the Democratic Party, Hollywood, and the so-called “ deep state.” Believers in this theory believe that Trump is often signaling to them through coded messages.

In November 2022, Zacharia responded to a Truth Social user who posted, “Did you notice Trump drinking bottled water last night during his announcement. He drank at least 2-3 times. I have not seen him do that at his speeches or rallies. It reminds me of Q posts 765, 767, and 847. Or was it a signal for something else; by land or by sea.”

She said, Zacharia responded, “I was wondering the same thing…”

@katiezacharia/Truth Social

Zacharia has already been exposed for some of her past remarks, in which she voiced support for Trump’s unfounded theory that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and that Joe Biden was not the true winner of the race. She has also advocated for an unconstitutional third term for Trump.

She is replacing Karoline Leavitt, who left the White House in August, at the podium. The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment about Zacharia’s conspiratorial beliefs.

Zacharia is a frequent face on cable news. Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Long before her MAGA transformation, Zacharia lived in Beijing, China, from 2011 to 2013, with her husband, Tyler.

While there, she worked as a corporate lawyer at Compassion for Migrant Children, according to her LinkedIn. The organization describes itself as “a collaborative effort to provide a framework within which organizations, individuals, and companies can express their care for children of migrant workers.”

Fox News

She previously served as a senior communications advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social. She also briefly worked under Kristi Noem as a deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, but was out of that gig around the same time Trump canned Noem.

Zacharia is already a frequent face on Fox News and the far-right Newsmax, although she was not on the payroll of either channel.

In a softball interview on Fox & Friends after her new gig was announced, she awkwardly fawned over her new boss.

“I am looking forward to walking in and working for President Trump,” she told the weekend panel. “This job is not about me; this job is about him and how he wants to communicate to the American people. His policies are the most effective, the most exciting. He is the most energetic and intense president we have ever seen.”

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