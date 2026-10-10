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FIRST DAY FAWNING

Trump’s New Press Secretary Runs to Fox News for Awkward Debut

The new face of MAGA knows where to go to get her boss’ attention.

Katie Zacharia

Fox News

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has run to one of the president’s favorite shows in her first appearance since being named press secretary.

Zacharia, 41, awkwardly fawned over her new boss in a softball interview on Fox & Friends that was focused on her new gig.

“I am looking forward to walking in and working for President Trump,” she told the panel. “This job is not about me; this job is about him and how he wants to communicate to the American people. His policies are the most effective, the most exciting. He is the most energetic and intense president we have ever seen.”

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The mother of four is replacing Karoline Leavitt, who left the White House in August. She officially starts on Monday, but is already playing the role of MAGA’s top mouthpiece.

“When I was there yesterday, he went and showed me where the ballroom will be,” she said of her White House visit. “The building is so fast—he is ahead of schedule, under budget, and it’s going to be amazing, and just to see this vision he has for building, but also for America and the greatness that America has and has always had, and that he’s bringing back, I can’t wait to work for President Trump on Monday.”

When asked whether she’ll hold a press briefing on her first day, she said she will if Trump asks her to.

Katie Zacharia has been chosen as the next White House press secretary.

Zacharia is a frequent guest on Fox News and Newsmax.

The Daily Beast/Katie Zacharia/Instagram

Zacharia previously served as a senior communications advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social. She was also a frequent guest commentator on Fox News and Newsmax and a lawyer for Fix California, a nonprofit founded by Trump ally Ric Grenell.

She also briefly worked under Kristi Noem as a deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

On Fox, Zacharia defended Trump’s diesel deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has been slammed as a betrayal of Ukraine and our European allies. Zacharia says the deal is “not actually deleterious toward bringing peace.”

“In fact, it works toward peace,” Zacharia said. She did not elaborate on how the agreement will help end the Russia-Ukraine war.

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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