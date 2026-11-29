“Donald could not fight his way out of a wet paper bag without somebody else’s help.”

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President Donald Trump’s father knew his son was no business genius—but spent millions making him look like one, his niece says.

“My grandfather obviously knew that, despite the almost $410 million he had given to Donald through gifts and unpaid loans over the years, Donald could not fight his way out of a wet paper bag without somebody else’s help,” Mary Trump wrote in a new post on her Substack, The Good in Us, seen by Raw Story.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and frequent critic of her uncle, contends that her grandfather “essentially created” Donald “out of whole cloth, or at least the myths about Donald.”

Donald Trump recieved at least $413 million from his father's real estate empire. New York Daily News Archive/Dennis Caruso/NY Daily News, Getty Images

Fred Trump, she wrote, was a “legitimately successful real estate guy,” while his second son was “not at all a legitimately successful real estate guy.”

Fred, who died in 1999, lacked the flair for self-promotion his son would later become known for. Mary wrote that her grandfather believed true success meant conquering Manhattan, but doing so required “a kind of brashness, a brazenness, a flamboyance, and a sort of extravagance that made my grandfather uncomfortable.”

“Donald fit that bill,” she wrote. “It is not at all that my grandfather believed in Donald’s brilliance as an entrepreneur.”

Fred Trump built his fortune as a New York real estate developer, constructing tens of thousands of low- and middle-income apartments and row houses across Brooklyn and Queens. Sonia Moskowitz/Sonia Moskowitz, Getty Images

Fred made Donald president of Trump Management at just 24, Mary writes. Along with the job, Donald was given “all of the trimmings of success: a chauffeur driven limousine, a very expensive fancy apartment in Manhattan, and unlimited sums of money to buy the clothes and the cars and go to the right clubs.”

That’s when Donald began to believe his own mythology.

Donald Trump in his limousine, circa 1987. Joe McNally/Getty Images

The Grand Hyatt and Trump Tower projects “would not have been possible without my grandfather’s massive wealth and his connections to New York City politicians,” Mary said. But when Donald ventured out on his own in Atlantic City, the results were abysmal.

“A few years and three casinos later, all of which he bankrupted, he was finally, at long last, revealed to be exactly what he had always been, a failure and an incompetent,” she wrote.

Trump built his early business career as a real estate developer. ABC Photo Archives/Entertainment Content, Getty Images

Mary offered a simple explanation for why Fred continued to support his son.

“Because he was living vicariously,” she wrote. “He knew that Donald’s perceived success was his actual success. He knew that every time Donald showed up on the front page of a New York newspaper, it was because of him.”

Trump says he got into real estate with a "small" $1 million loan from his father. KEN CEDENO/Ken Cedeno, Getty Images

“Besides the fact that my grandfather was not an idiot, unlike his second son, he understood how much money he spent to prop up Donald,” she added.

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Mary’s estimate is consistent with a 2018 New York Times investigation, which found that Donald received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate business. Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly downplayed his father’s financial backing, famously calling the help “a small loan of a million dollars.”