Trump's North Korea Plan: ‘Pressure and Engagement’

The White House has reportedly decided on a long-term plan for dealing with North Korea which constitutes “maximum pressure and engagement.” According to U.S. officials, top White House advisers were considering military options and a possible overthrow of Kim Jong Un’s regime, but went with a plan that, according to the Associated Press, “appears to represent continuity.” The plan reportedly includes relying on China to pressure North Korea to abandon its development of nuclear weapons. Earlier this week, the U.S. sent an aircraft carrier to the region, and this coming weekend marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the country’s founder. A military official said the U.S. would not employ military options if North Korea conducts another nuclear test or launches another missile, but added that circumstances would change if the North Korean regime targets the U.S. or its allies in the region.
