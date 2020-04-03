Trump’s Own Advisers Have No Idea Where Death Estimates Came From: WaPo
Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top epidemiologists are skeptical of the White House’s estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die of the new coronavirus, The Washington Post reports. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the public face of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, reportedly told the federal coronavirus task force this week that too many factors in the pandemic are changing, saying, “You can’t really rely upon models.” The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expressed similar doubts, according to the Post. White House officials have declined to disclose the methods and data used to arrive at the predicted death toll, and the Columbia University epidemiologist whose work was cited by the White House this week said his work can’t project so far out, the Post reports.