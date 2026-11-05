FOR PETE’S SAKE Trump’s Post-Election Ramblings Inside White House Leaks Details of what Trump is telling his allies after crushing midterm losses have been revealed.

Word is leaking about what Donald Trump really thinks of the GOP’s midterm wipeout.

Appearing on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper on Wednesday, White House correspondent Kristen Holmes told Tapper what the president, 80, is saying in private.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Holmes, behind closed doors, Trump is insisting the midterm wipeout wasn’t because of where he was, but because of where he wasn’t: the ballot.

Holmes said Trump believes Republicans lost because he wasn’t on the ballot. CNN

“Behind the scenes, we’ve seen an enormous amount of finger-pointing and blame-shifting,” Holmes told Tapper, reflecting on the mood in the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In terms of the president himself, he has continued to say, and that includes behind closed doors, that he believes the reason Republicans lost was not a rebuke on him, but because, in fact, he was not actually on the ballot,” Holmes said.

Holmes said it’s not clear Republicans lost because Trump wasn’t on the ballot. CNN

Trump spent weeks telling supporters to treat the midterms as his own race.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“MAGA, pretend I am on the ballot,” he posted on Truth Social on Sept. 28.

Once the results rolled in on Tuesday night, he ranted, “I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE.”

Trump passed the buck for his party's poor midterm performance. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“And I do want to note one thing here, Jake. He keeps talking about the size of the rallies, saying, ‘I saw all these people, and they did not come out to vote for the candidate,’” she said, poking a hole in the president’s crowd-size excuse.

“But I went to a number of these rallies, and I interviewed those voters, and they were people who were already going to vote Republican. So it’s unclear that that’s really what happened here, that they didn’t transfer the love over to the candidates.”

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as the final steel beam is raised at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Holmes had begun the segment by revealing the identity of one of the targets in the White House’s blame game.

“A lot of it... pointing towards the war in Iran and those who encouraged it, including Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense,” Holmes said.

According to Holmes, Hegseth has offered to take responsibility, but his critics in the party are taking the moment to call him out.

In the past, Hegseth has tied his faith to the military campaign in Iran. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Now, Pete Hegseth has told the White House he’s willing to answer for any decisions made. But there are Republicans, and a growing number of them, who are turning against the secretary of defense, essentially saying things out loud that they were unwilling to say several months ago, like he was the biggest cheerleader of getting President Trump to go into Iran, to strike Iran without any exit plan, that he misled the president, as well as lawmakers, when he was briefing them on just how quick this would take, what the timeline would look like.

“President Trump himself, he has defended Hegseth. He has said he’s his best guy—privately and publicly,” Holmes told Tapper. “But he’s also been asking quite a number of allies now what they think of Hegseth[‘s] performance.”

Play Video

Trump has conceded one thing. “Iran was a piece of it,” he told The Wall Street Journal on election night.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

There are growing calls among lawmakers to impeach Pete Hegseth for his conduct in the Iran War. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register