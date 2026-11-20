Trump’s Putin Suck-Up Exposed in Summit Leak
The “Declaration Toward Peace” was meant to have a paragraph about Ukraine but the White House scrubbed it from the final statement.
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Finnish President Alexander Stubb has exposed the White House’s request to cut a key aspect of President Donald Trump’s joint statement with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
The “Declaration Toward Peace” was released after the presidents met for an hour and 20 minutes in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.
The statement stressed the “respect for the immunities of State officials” against the International Criminal Court—a stance that would shield Putin from prosecution over alleged war crimes involving an unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The symbolic peace declaration made no mention of Russia’s war with Ukraine, now in its fifth year, or the war with Iran.
Stubb told reporters in Berlin that the language in the paragraph on Ukraine was “not good.”
He said Washington asked to delete it.
Stubb told the reporters the scrubbing request came up during a closed-door discussion among Ukraine backers, but he didn’t disclose what the deleted passages said.
However, the war came up in summit discussions between the leaders, according to AP.
Instead of discussing ending the war, the “peace” statement focused on overhauling the United Nations, boosting refined petroleum production, and opening a dialogue on nuclear Risks.
After his trilateral meeting, Trump phoned into a meeting at the Berlin coalition gathering while aboard Air Force One, questioning the “billions” going to Kyiv’s defense. He also said Putin’s ready for a deal despite Moscow’s continued refusal to agree to a ceasefire and escalating strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attended the coalition meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the other European leaders.
In response to the trilateral meeting, Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are playing Donald Trump like a cheap violin.
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