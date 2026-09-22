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JOB GRAB

Trump’s P***y-Gate Tape Sidekick Gets New Fox News Job

Billy Bush is getting back on the small screen.

Donald Trump, Billiy Bush, and Arianne Zucker on Access Hollywood

NBC

By Reagin von Lehe

The one-time Access Hollywood host who yukked it up with Donald Trump in the infamous “grab ‘em by the p---y” tape has a new job. Billy Bush will join Fox News as a contributor, the network said Tuesday, making his debut on the Jesse Watters Primetime show. The leaked “grab ‘em” tape rocked the 2016 election with days to go when it revealed how, in 2005, Trump was caught on a hot mic telling Bush, “When you’re a star… you can do anything. Grab ‘em by the p***y.” Bush replied approvingly, “Whatever you want.” Trump talked about attempting to pursue Bush’s then-Access Hollywood co-host Nancy O’Dell, and disparaged her body, while Bush walked with him, never intervening. At the time the tape was made Bush was co-host of Access, and Trump was NBC’s biggest star thanks to The Apprentice. Bush had become a Today Show co-host when the tape was leaked in Oct. 2016, and was fired shortly after, going on to front the syndicate entertainment show Extra. The 54-year-old—a nephew of the late President George H.W. Bush—divorced his wife Sydney Davis in the aftermath of the scandal. Bush currently hosts Hot Mics with Billy Bush, a video podcast on sports, politics, entertainment, tech, and pop culture.

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