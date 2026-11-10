BUNKER MENTALITY Trump’s Scorched-Earth Plot for Lame Duck Years Revealed Donald Trump plans to pursue enemies, expand his power, and build monuments. Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

President Donald Trump is planning to push his presidential power to the limit to punish his enemies and cement his legacy in his final two years in office, according to reports.

Axios reports that Trump is planning a political war of attrition for the “lame duck” years of his presidency, doubling down on his most controversial policies and expanding his authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the outlet, new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will play a key role in the strategy, which will focus on strengthening the divided MAGA movement, going after perceived enemies, purging the GOP of opponents, and building more monuments.

Stephen Miller will play a key role in Trump's final two years in office. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump has been drafting executive orders with Miller and the White House budget director Russ Vought, aimed at governing without Congress, Reuters reported before the election. According to the report, the orders will aim to push through controversial policies in areas including migration, tariffs, and government spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vought was one of the architects of Project 2025, which aimed to massively expand Trump’s power.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Central to the plan is intimidating the new Democratic-controlled Congress, with the party’s leaders having announced they’re planning to launch sweeping new investigations into Trump and his inner circle.

In response, according to the report, Trump is planning a scorched-earth legal strategy and will preemptively target Democrats for prosecution.

Trump has faced criticism for his proposed arch in D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Many Democrat lawmakers are going to find themselves under indictment and fighting conviction. Watch,” longtime Trump ally Roger Stone told the publication.

The president is also reportedly planning to use new powers, upheld by the Supreme Court in June, that enable him to fire the heads of federal agencies as part of his campaign against the so-called “deep state” of government officials who oppose his agenda.

Trump has long responded to political setbacks by doubling down on his most controversial policies and tactics. After his 2020 defeat, he refused to concede and stirred baseless conspiracy theories of mass fraud in the election.

After the midterms, Trump had initially congratulated Democrats and offered to work with them. But in the last few days, he has begun stirring election-fraud claims. It’s one of many signs that he’s unlikely to be taking a more conciliatory approach as he sees out his second term.

Play Video

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register