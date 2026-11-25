Trump Team’s Secret Ultimatum Exposed in Court
A shareholder’s lawsuit against Intel’s board has new details about how far the Trump administration went to get what it wanted with Intel.
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The Trump administration tried to call the shots at another chip giant, according to court filings that surfaced as its apparent pressure campaign on Nvidia came to light.
A shareholder’s lawsuit against Intel’s board has new details about how far the administration went to get what it wanted with the semiconductor company, according to documents obtained by WIRED. Intel agreed to give the federal government a 10 percent stake in exchange for the release of billions of dollars in federal grants the company had already secured.
“The Board, operating under the shadow of the President’s threats, caved to the government’s extortion,” the lawsuit alleged.
Last year, Commerce Department lawyer David Shapiro told Intel executives that the administration expected to make a deal with the company, but said that if the deal was rejected, there would be consequences, and that it was not a negotiation.
Do not make the “mistake of thinking that this is a negotiation,” Shapiro told the chief financial officer of Intel at the time, according to internal notes from a company call.
According to the lawsuit, Shapiro said, “The President is expecting to announce a deal on these terms on Friday.”
He is said to have acknowledged that “the Board could choose not to accept the offer,” but “noted that rejection will have consequences that [Shapiro] cannot predict,” per the lawsuit.
Intel’s lawyers have disputed the lawsuit’s characterization of the matter and have maintained that it negotiated a mutually beneficial agreement between itself and the government.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Still, in public, President Donald Trump had repeatedly demanded that CEO Lip-Bu Tan resign after reports surfaced about his investments in hundreds of Chinese technology companies, including those with connections to the Chinese military.
And just days after Shaprio’s meeting, the president appeared pleased when Intel eventually agreed, writing on Truth Social, “It is my Great Honor to report that the United States of America now fully owns and controls 10% of INTEL. The United States paid nothing for these Shares, and the Shares are now valued at approximately $11 Billion Dollars. This is a great Deal for America.”
“It’s just straight-up coercion,” Scott Lincicome, a vice president at the libertarian Cato Institute, told WIRED. “The company starts making decisions not based on what’s best for the company in the short or long term, what’s best for shareholders, but what’s best for politics and what the government is demanding.”
“That’s not what you want from any company,” he went on. “When you’re talking about the world’s most innovative companies and these kinds of bleeding-edge technologies that have not only huge economic implications but national security ones, then that’s a huge problem.”
The entire ordeal is drawing parallels between it and the Trump administration’s most recent pressure campaign on Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, despite that Huang had three extramarital affairs, including with two subordinates and one woman suspected by U.S. intelligence to be a Chinese spy.
Similarly, Trump pressured Nvidia to bring Huang, a Trump ally, back on at the top, writing on Truth Social: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”
And after Huang was reinstated earlier this week, Trump hailed the move, saying, “Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!”
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