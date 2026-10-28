WHITE IS THE NEW ORANGE Trump’s Shocking Fake Tan Line Revealed in Brutal Pictures Photographs have revealed that the president has some non-orange skin. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s slapdash application of his famous orange fake tan has been exposed.

The 80-year-old president has long sported the bright hue, a mix of tanning, bronzer, and makeup, but it appears that he still isn’t that savvy when it comes to applying it.

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Before Trump landed in Texas for midterm election rallies on Tuesday, he wore no tie and left his dress shirt collar unbuttoned as he briefly spoke with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

This casual move exposed the dramatic color difference between the president’s makeup-covered face and pale white neck. It was no different when he reached Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, where he was stumping for incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican candidate for Senate, state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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As he writhed and lurched at the podium in a classically Trumpian speech, the same jarring tan line could be seen around his neck.

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At one point, he leaned toward Paxton, revealing a light area around his hairline where he’d forgotten to add a dash of the orange substance to the rest of his face. His eyes, brow, and chin also lacked the requisite coverage.

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Speculation surrounding Trump’s distinct skin tone has yielded several theories over the years, spanning from high-tech tanning equipment to bottles of self-tanner.

In her 2018 memoir Unhinged, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that Trump fired a staff member for improperly setting up a White House tanning bed.

Trump speaking in Corpus Christi, Texas. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

That same year, former FBI Director James Comey recounted his own observations in A Higher Loyalty, noting that the politician’s “face appeared slightly orange, with bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed small tanning goggles.”

The habit appears to stretch back to his youth. According to The Washington Post, Trump’s former military academy roommate, David Smith, recalled how Trump would play Elvis Presley and Johnny Mathis albums in their room before screwing an ultraviolet light bulb directly into the overhead socket to lie down for a tan. “We’re going to the beach,” Trump would announce to Smith.

Though early photographs show a significantly paler complexion than his current look, the routine started early.

Trump’s neck was markedly lighter than his face. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

His eyes, brow, and chin were only lightly tanned. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Professional makeup artist Kriss Blevens—who has prepped every president since Jimmy Carter, including Trump—believes the current hue stems from bottle tanners rather than light bulbs.

Speaking to Fast Company, Blevens offered her take based on direct experience. “Because I have done Trump’s makeup several times, I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup,” she explained. “My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he’d come to feel healthy in from living in Florida.”

Since returning to the White House for his second term, Donald Trump has frequently resorted to makeup to mask recurring heavy bruising on the backs of his hands.

Trump during the rally at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

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His appearance at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday morning was no exception. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, the president displayed a conspicuous patch of mismatched cosmetic cover-up smeared across his right hand.

While White House officials have repeatedly cited a combination of daily aspirin use and frequent handshaking to explain the marks, that defense falls short of explaining why the president has routinely been spotted with dark, matching discoloration on both hands at the same time.

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