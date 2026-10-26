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UN-EXPECTED COMEBACK

Trump’s Shocking Plot to Rescue Defeated MAGA Ally Revealed

Months after Hungarian voters booted Viktor Orban from power, Trump is reportedly plotting a comeback for his ally.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (C) at the "Board of Peace" meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. US President Donald Trump will show off his new "Board of Peace" at Davos on January 22, 2026 burnishing his claim to be a peacemaker a day after backing off his own threats against Greenland. Originally meant to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza after the war between Hamas and Israel, the board's charter does not limit its role to the Strip, and has sparked concerns that Trump wants it to rival the United Nations. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly floated a stunning political lifeline for Viktor Orban, urging the ousted far-right leader to consider becoming the next United Nations secretary-general.

The U.S. has encouraged the former Hungarian prime minister to enter the race to replace António Guterres, whose term ends on Dec. 31, and even introduced the idea to him, according to The Wall Street Journal.

One U.S. official described Orban as “the dream MAGA-conservative candidate,” while sources told the newspaper that the Hungarian leader was receptive to the proposal after losing power six months ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.
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Orban’s 16-year tenure ended after his defeat a parliamentary election in April, but he could yet emerge as a contender for one of the world’s most prominent diplomatic posts.

Sources from three countries told the Journal that Orban was unlikely to run unless he believed he could win. That prospect may depend on an extraordinary alignment of support from Washington, Moscow and Beijing, with sources suggesting the plan would be to put forward Orban as a joint candidate backed by Russia and China.

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UN Secretary General António Guterres' term ends in 2027.

Sean Gallup via Getty

A State Department official reportedly assessed that Orban could comfortably secure eight votes on the 15-member U.N. Security Council, with 10 potentially within reach.

However, the plan remains unconfirmed and faces significant hurdles.

The U.S., Russia, China, Britain, and France are the council’s five permanent members, each with the power to veto a candidate. While Moscow and Beijing are believed to be receptive to Orban, either Britain or France could block his appointment.

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If Orban agrees to enter the race, Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to support him, with an announcement potentially coming after the U.S. midterm elections, according to the report.

Trump backed Orban during Hungary’s April election, while Vance traveled to Hungary to campaign for the embattled leader. Trump has repeatedly praised the longtime authoritarian leader, calling him “a true friend” and his own “twin” in Europe.

Vance

JD Vance publicy backed Orban in this year's election.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Orban’s potential candidacy would be controversial given his record in office. During his time as prime minister, he imposed some of Europe’s toughest asylum policies and built a razor-wire fence along Hungary’s southern border in 2015 as part of a crackdown on irregular migration.

His government also faced years of criticism over restrictions on media freedom, minority rights and democratic checks on power, alongside allegations of widespread corruption. The European Parliament has described Hungary under Orban as an “electoral autocracy,” a characterization his government has disputed.

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Orban also maintained close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, opposed restrictions on Russian energy imports and repeatedly held up or challenged EU measures concerning Russia and support for Ukraine following Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

Despite those controversies, his political alignment with Trump has remained strong, with Trump describing him as “a fantastic man” earlier this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2025.

Vladimir Putin was desperate for Viktor Orbán to win the Hungarian election.

Alexander Nemenov/Pool via Reuters

If he does decide to run, some officials believe Orban could approach the role more like a “general” than a traditional secretary-general, according to the Journal.

As of Oct. 26, 2026, seven candidates, most of whom are former ministers or diplomats, are in the race to become the next U.N. secretary-general, who is selected through a two-stage process.

The latest entrant is the United Arab Emirates’ Lana Nusseibeh, formally nominated on Oct. 21.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Martha McHardy
Martha McHardyReporter

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