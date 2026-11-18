PUT ON NOTICE Trump’s Sons Get Slapped With Dem Threat Letters The incoming House Oversight Committee chair is eager to probe the president’s inner circle. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump’s sons received letters from the incoming House Oversight Committee chair warning that they face scrutiny over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Rep. Robert Garcia sent letters to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and 10 others in the president’s circle, indicating that they will be subjects of interest in investigations the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee plans to pursue when Democrats take control of the House in January.

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Rep. Robert Garcia sent letters to 12 high-profile people in Trump’s orbit. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The recipients include Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and his predecessor, Susie Wiles, as well as Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle. Garcia, a California Democrat, also wrote to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, her former adviser Corey Lewandowski, and Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The letters, which lack legal force, offer an early look at where Democrats could focus their oversight in the new Congress, from Trump and his family to senior officials at the Pentagon, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In the letters, Garcia asked the officials to preserve records and turn over more information about what he alleges is corruption and misconduct.

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“Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse,” Garcia said in a statement. “These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.”

The Democrat sent the letters on Wednesday morning despite receiving a threatening letter from the White House a week ago warning that potential Democratic investigations may amount to “blatant criminality.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were slapped with letters alleging corruption and misconduct. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

White House counsel Will Scharf said the administration was monitoring the “abuse and capricious threats” Democrats were making about the probes they plan to launch once they regain control of Congress in January.

Trump’s sons may be probed for their roles in World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture co-founded by members of the president’s family and Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The brothers are playing a key role in “the Trump family’s pay-to-play schemes” that “have raked in billions of dollars for the Trump family over the past several years,” Garcia said.

Donald Trump Jr. is also under fire over his Bahamas wedding weekend in May that was partly bankrolled by sanctioned Russian oligarch. Umar Kremlev, 43, an international boxing figure with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on post-wedding celebrations for the first son and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

Among the photos Bettina Trump shared of her wedding weekend were ones including other Trump family members celebrating in the Bahamas, among them Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos; Eric Trump; and Donnie Trump III. Instagram

Kremlev reportedly paid to rent a private island where the couple shared their first dance. He also paid for a fireworks show and personally attended with other Russians, puzzling other guests at the event, which was largely attended by close family and friends.

Trump Jr. and his wife said their “dear friend Umar” had hosted two “incredible nights of celebrations” for them.

“Foreign interests also funded your lavish wedding celebrations, raising further concerns of pay-to-play schemes and foreign intelligence infiltration of the Trump family,” Garcia said. “These associations may have already benefited special interests, but they have not helped the American people.”

Garcia warned the Trump administration following the midterms to “Lawyer up.”

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The president then complained on Truth Social that Democrats were preparing to launch impeachment attempts against his administration, even though “they have no reason to do so.”

“This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this,” the 80-year-old posted on Nov. 7.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump brothers and the White House for comment.

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