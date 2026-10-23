ARCH ENEMIES Trump’s Tacky Arch Project Hit With New Setback A group of veterans is moving to put the brakes on Trump’s vanity project as he scrambles to fast-track it. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s quest to build a 250-foot-tall “triumphal arch” has hit its latest roadblock as he tries to speed the project toward construction.

The president’s lawyers laid out an eye-popping timeline in court filings Wednesday, revealing that Trump is hoping to secure permission for the gargantuan monument and begin work as early as Nov. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

But three veterans and a retired architectural historian suing the Trump administration to stop construction of the tacky arch moved to slam the brakes on the project on Thursday, asking District Judge Tanya Chutkan to prohibit the administration and the National Park Service “from taking any steps to construct, or to direct or facilitate construction of, any structure in Memorial Circle, absent congressional authorization, during the pendency of this litigation,” according to the Associated Press.

Trump holds a model of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The National Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the final approval of the site and building plans on Nov. 5—two days after the midterms—potentially clearing the way for work to start that day if the Trump-controlled Interior Department also approves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NPS may publish such notice as early as November 5, 2026, and construction could commence as early as November 5, 2026,” the president’s notice said Wednesday.

In Thursday’s filing, the plaintiffs argued that the notice “makes clear that the defendants have no intention of awaiting this court’s decision on the cross-motions for summary judgment and have every intention of imminently beginning construction of the arch on Memorial Circle.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Chutkan, an Obama appointee, has now given the two sides until noon Friday to hash out a briefing schedule and file it with the court.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Play Video

Trump’s latest architectural monstrosity, which is estimated to cost at least $100 million, would tower over Memorial Circle, opposite Arlington National Cemetery.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are arguing that the arch needs to be approved by Congress, and say it would degrade the cemetery and ruin historic views across the nation’s capital.

The arch is the subject of another lawsuit brought by the Arlington County Board in Virginia, which is accusing federal agencies of ignoring environmental and safety standards in the rush to build the so-called “Arc de Trump.”

Trump has previously claimed that the extravagant arch could serve a second purpose as a military stronghold, stocked with drones, sniper positions, and ammunition, though blueprints published last week describe it simply as a “ceremonial gateway.”

Americans opposed the arch by more than 2-to-1, with 52 percent opposed, 21 percent in favor, and 26 percent unsure, in an April Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey. Strong opposition (41 percent) outweighed strong support (9 percent) by over 4-to-1.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register