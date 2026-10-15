‘NO BASIS’ Trump’s Twisted Revenge Plot Against Democratic Nemesis Exposed The progressive lawmaker says there is “no basis” for the investigation. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The Trump administration is trying to strip Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar of her citizenship and then deport her, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security agents searched the Democratic lawmaker’s Washington, D.C.-area home on Monday, and a DOJ spokesperson told the Daily Beast at the time that the investigation centered around Omar’s immigration paperwork.

Omar, 44, is a naturalized citizen who emigrated from Somalia as a child. In 1995, her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, brought her and other family members to the U.S. from a Kenyan refugee camp, where they had been living due to Somalia’s civil war. She became a citizen when she was 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Journal reports that investigators are looking into whether Omar or her father, who died in 2020, changed her age on her citizenship application to say she was 17 instead of 18. Applicants 18 and older must go through their own citizenship process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators have also issued subpoenas to some of the lawmaker’s relatives.

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar. Tim Evans/REUTERS

In a statement to the Journal Wednesday, Omar’s office reiterated that she has never committed immigration fraud: “President Trump would love to eliminate one of the most effective progressive voices in Congress. There is no basis for this.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Trump, 80, has long criticized Omar. In January, he wrote in a social media post, “‘Scammer’ Ilhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now, or far worse, send them back to Somalia.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, nor did the Justice Department.

According to the Journal, the Department of Homeland Security under President Joe Biden received a tip about Omar’s immigration paperwork. Investigators encountered a lack of evidence of fraud and did not pursue it further.

On Monday, investigators seized Omar’s cellphone, personal computers, notebooks, and her passport, the Journal reported. She and her husband, Tim Mynett, were home at the time.

The raid occurred with less than a month until the midterm elections, despite Justice Department norms stating that overt steps in criminal investigations should be avoided 60 days out from an election to avoid influencing the outcome. On Tuesday, watchdog group Democracy Defenders Fund filed a Hatch Act complaint, alleging the raid “appears to be timed to influence voters in the upcoming midterm election.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register