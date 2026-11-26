The president’s preferred name for his Florida resort is apparently catching on.

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President Donald Trump has not given up on his years-old bid to rename his swanky Florida estate after the People’s House.

Trump, 80, has apparently coaxed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to refer to Mar-a-Lago as the “Southern White House” in a cringeworthy joint statement they issued after meeting there on Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday night. NATO

“President Trump and Secretary General Rutte had an outstanding meeting this evening (25 November 2026) at what is often referred to as the Southern White House - Mar-a-Lago,” the statement began.

The two leaders met on Thanksgiving eve to discuss Russia’s war with Ukraine and Trump’s war with Iran, as well as “all of the record-setting achievements that we have made together at the summits in The Hague and at Ankara.”

“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” they said.

NATO

The joint statement posted on the NATO website concluded with, “Lastly, we talked about the importance of continuing to expand defense spending and investment in our industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO.”

But a version Trump posted on his Truth Social page Thursday morning went on for about 100 more words.

“I briefed NATO on the tremendous progress our Defense Companies are making on more than 20 new facilities currently under construction,” he bragged. “There has never been a time when the United States has produced more Military Equipment or Munitions than now. Our ‘cupboard’ will soon be full and, when it is, our Allies and Partners throughout the World will be benefitting greatly.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social

The president fired off a hundred more words in a follow-up post, this time focusing on Russia after his one-on-one with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

“It was an Honor meeting with Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, last night at Mar-a-Lago, where many topics were discussed, and in which I updated him on my talks with President Putin,” he wrote.

Trump has sought to remake the Oval Office in Mar-a-Lago's image in his second term. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump has been trying to rebrand his Mar-a-Lago estate as the “Southern White House” since his first term, but with very little success.

One of the first times Trump rolled out the vain nickname was in 2017, when he delivered remarks at a dinner for then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“We call this the southern White House,” he said at the time. “It was originally built, as you probably have heard, as the southern White House. And it’s turned out to be the southern White House. So it’s really an honor.”

Trump has insisted on calling Mar-a-Lago the "Southern White House." Marco Bello/REUTERS

A week later, he used the nickname again in a Twitter post, writing, “Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!”