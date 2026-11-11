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KNIVES OUT

Trumpworld Insider Reveals Barrage of GOP Texts Bashing Vance

The Republican finger-pointing continues as they reel from their humiliating midterm losses.

By Julia Ornedo

Even Republican operatives aren’t feeling optimistic about JD Vance’s 2028 odds, a top political correspondent has revealed.

Mark Halperin said dozens of GOP strategists and operatives have shared negative views of the vice president in the embarrassing aftermath of the blue tsunami that saw Democrats wrest control of Congress from Republicans.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attend a meeting with oil industry executives, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026.

Vice President JD Vance remains widely viewed as a 2028 frontrunner.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I’ve been struck by the negativity about JD Vance,” Halperin said on the 2WAY podcast The Morning Meeting. “I’ve talked now to 68 people, mostly Republican strategists, operatives, et cetera. And the negativity about the vice president is quite something [for] someone who I thought, up to two weeks ago, was the obvious frontrunner.”

Halperin has been speaking with political operatives ahead of the release of his “8 for ‘28” power rankings.

His list of potential Democratic frontrunners ranks Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bottom half is occupied by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Mark Halperin on X

Mark Halperin's "8 for '28" Democratic presidential rankings is led by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Mark Halperin on X

Halperin’s list for the GOP, meanwhile, comes out Thursday.

“In doing this reporting, again, with really serious Republican sources—some grassroots, some establishment—again, I’ve been struck by how negative they are about the vice president,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean Vance isn’t still viewed as a frontrunner in MAGAworld.

“However, I will tell you, previewing what I’m publishing tomorrow, he is number one on my list,” Halperin said.

US Vice President JD Vance listens to President Donald Trump speak, as they make a joint appearance in the Oval Office to announce a whistleblower program to encourage the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington, DC, October 20, 2026.

Vance previously blamed the GOP's midterm losses to the Iran war.

Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The vice president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Republicans suffered humiliating losses in the midterms, Vance released a lengthy statement blaming the results on Americans’ dissatisfaction with the Iran war and the skyrocketing cost of living.

“I remain hopeful about our country,” he concluded. “To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.”

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Julia Ornedo
Julia OrnedoReporter

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