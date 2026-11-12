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ANOTHER ONE

Trumpy Billionaire Hit With New Workplace Sex Scandal

Jensen Huang is now said to have engaged in a third extramarital affair.

Huang

Edgar Su/REUTERS

By Annabella Rosciglione

Scandal-ridden former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had another intimate relationship with a subordinate, marking the third allegation of an extramarital affair within the last week.

In addition to Alice Huang, of no relation, whom U.S. intelligence alleges is a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Reuters now reports a third woman in the mix. The outlet did not name the third woman.

Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice in a statement last week, although he did not name her.

Huang

Huang pictured with Alice, an alleged Chinese spy.

CTI/via REUTERS

The fallout from Huang’s affairs has been catastrophic.

Huang announced his resignation as the company’s board convened a late-night meeting on Wednesday as they considered firing him. Stock in the AI company has also drastically fallen.

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Annabella Rosciglione
Annabella RosciglioneReporter

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