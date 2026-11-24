Chad Bianco racked up most of the huge bill during his failed run for governor.

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A Trump-supporting sheriff saddled California taxpayers with a mammoth security bill of more than $3 million, plus a $665 steak dinner.

A report from the Riverside County Auditor-Controller’s Office found that Sheriff Chad Bianco racked up nearly $3.2 million in security expenses between October 2025 and October 2026, as well as more than $32,000 in purchasing-card expenses and employee reimbursements.

Most of Bianco’s taxpayer-funded spending occurred during his unsuccessful run for California governor, which ended after he finished fourth in the June primary.

His spending peaked in April, when he forked out $439,000 on his huge security detail, comprising one lieutenant, four sergeants, four investigators, four corporals and eight deputies. The bill also covered their flights, hotel rooms and rental cars.

Chad Bianco ran in the California gubernatorial primary as a Republican. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

In March, Bianco spent more than $300,000, including on accommodation for himself and members of his security detail at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in St. Louis.

Bianco also submitted a reimbursement request for a $665 steak dinner at the Alley on Vermont in Los Angeles, which the sheriff and four members of his protective detail enjoyed in July.

“That amount of money spent in a given year is troubling,” Supervisor Jose Medina told The Riverside Record. “It seems to be quite a very high figure.”

Bianco dismissed the Riverside County auditor-controller’s report as a “joke” and said that paying for his extensive security detail was necessary because of alleged threats he had received.

Chad Bianco seemingly charged taxpayers for his own campaign trips. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“Supervisor Medina is purposely putting me and my security detail in jeopardy,” he said. “He wants everyone to know that there are people around me, so the crazy people, the ones that we’re arresting, the ones that are coming to truly harm me or kill me, now those people know that there’s a security detail that they’re going to have to combat to get to me.”

Riverside County Undersheriff Don Sharp also defended the cost of Bianco’s security, citing threats the sheriff had faced for opposing COVID-19 mandates and rules introduced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Those threats have continued and intensified over time, resulting in arrests both in California and out of state,” Sharp told the Daily Beast.

“Serving as the elected Sheriff is not a job that ends at the close of business. Sheriff Bianco holds that responsibility 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Sharp added. “Like many other elected officials who face credible threats, it was determined that a dedicated security detail was necessary. This is not about status, convenience, or political preference. It is about taking legitimate threats seriously, protecting the Sheriff who is entrusted with serving the public, and ensuring he can continue fulfilling the responsibilities of his elected office.”

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In 2024, Bianco endorsed Trump’s presidential bid, suggesting that “it’s time to put a felon in the White House.”

In September, he was forced to return about 650,000 ballots he had seized from the November 2025 special election on whether to change California’s congressional maps. Bianco had taken the ballots because he wanted his deputies to investigate them for fraud.