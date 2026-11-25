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CNBC anchor Joe Kernen was called out on air by Chris Christie for his Trump-friendly posture.

The two clashed on Squawk Box on Wednesday when Kernen, 70, mocked Christie, 64, over his “new liberal leanings,” after the former Republican governor of New Jersey slammed President Donald Trump’s role in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s controversial reinstatement.

“Look, this administration has been the most blatantly self-serving for their own financial interests of any administration I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Christie said. “And by the way, corruption became the number two issue in the midterm elections.”

Trump, who owns around $62 million worth of Nvidia stock, has come under fire after making the startling admission that he “convinced” the Nvidia board to bring Huang back and apparently assured its members that his extramarital affair did not pose a national security risk. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Christie accused Trump of breaking his promise to “drain the swamp,” arguing that he had instead made it “smellier and more self-serving” for himself and his friends. He went on to demand curbs on stock trading by lawmakers and administration officials.

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin began wrapping up the interview when Christie invited Kernen to his Thanksgiving dinner at his home in Menham, New Jersey.

“I’m not sure anymore that I want to be with you on Thanksgiving,” Kernen replied. “Because, you know, with all the family squabbles that go on, I’m not sure whether we’re simpatico.”

Christie was once firmly in Trump’s camp, endorsing him in 2016 and leading his presidential transition team, only to become one of his most vocal Republican critics after the president refused to accept the 2020 election results. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Kernen said he would prefer to sit next to Christie’s wife, Mary Pat, and Christie quickly promised him a place at her side.

“Are you getting along with her? With your new liberal leanings?” Kernen said.

“Liberal? How dare you!” Christie shot back. “Ethical! I think ethical became liberal, but that’s OK.”

“Wow. That’s rich,” Kernen said, adding, “What an original liberal is, that’s long gone.”

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“We don’t even know what it means anymore,” Christie replied, before pressing, “Are you coming or aren’t you? I gotta set a place.”

Kernen declined, prompting Christie to say, “Mary Pat’s watching, and she’s very disappointed in you.”

“Seriously? You don’t know that,” Kernen could be heard saying as the broadcast cut to commercial.

Christie was once firmly in Trump’s camp, endorsing him in 2016 and leading his presidential transition team, only to become one of his most vocal Republican critics after the president refused to accept the 2020 election results. Christie went on to challenge him for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Then-president-elect Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shake hands in November 2016. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

He has continued to attack Trump, namely over the 80-year-old president’s personal self enrichment, comparing his staggering personal profits from cryptocurrency to the kind of self-enrichment associated with Vladimir Putin.

Kernen has taken a more Trump-friendly tack, openly fawning over the president’s billionaire status during a July Oval Office sit-down: “I want a businessman to run the country.”