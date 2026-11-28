Mike Lee tried to expose a Hollywood payday that turned out to be a Russian hoax.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

MAGA Sen. Mike Lee quietly deleted a social media post after facing widespread mockery for sharing a claim linked to Russian propaganda.

The Utah Republican sparked a wave of ridicule after boosting a discredited claim about the now-dismantled U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Hollywood celebrities that was traced to a Russian disinformation campaign last year.

“USAID was used as a slush fund for leftist elites worldwide,” Lee posted on X Friday evening. “Disgusting use of taxpayer funds. No wonder why Hollywood sides with Democrats!”

Lee amplified a false claim that first surfaced last year in a fabricated video designed to resemble an E! News report. Mike Lee/X

Lee, 55, made the comments while reposting his chief strategist, Dan Hauser, who claimed that “USAID paid millions to celebrities to visit Ukraine,” including $20 million to Angelina Jolie, as well as payments to Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

But the claim had been debunked in February 2025—and Lee was quickly reminded of that fact.

Ben Stiller said he had funded his trip to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

“Imagine having access to the highest levels of the U.S. government and believing this, based upon some viral slop,” CNN senior politics reporter Andrew Kaczynski wrote on X.

“You are a United States Senator. You didn’t want to maybe ask someone—like the vast intelligence apparatus to which you have access—if this was true before tweeting out Russian propaganda? I genuinely don’t know how you sleep,” wrote The Bulwark founder/publisher Sarah Longwell.

Lee has scrubbed evidence of his blunder from X. Sarah Longwell/X

“This is completely made up. It was debunked last year. It’s a lie. What the f--- happened to you?” asked former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh.

Author Molly Jong-Fast quipped, “Mike Lee got duped.”

By Saturday afternoon, the senator had quietly scrubbed the post from his X account.

Play Video

The bogus claim first surfaced last year in a fabricated video designed to resemble an E! News report, which falsely claimed USAID had paid a string of celebrities to visit Ukraine. Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk both reposted the video at the time.

Lee’s attempt to shame a string of A-list celebrities backfired spectacularly. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

E! News confirmed that it had not produced the video, which was subsequently linked to a Russian influence operation. Penn and Stiller both denied receiving USAID money, saying they had funded their own trips to Ukraine.

Lee’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.