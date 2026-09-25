AND NOW FOR DESSERT... Trumpy SCOTUS Justices Hand Him New Win After Cozy Dinner The victory came down one day after Trump hosted several justices at a state dinner. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

The Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a victory on Friday in his campaign to change how Americans vote.

The decision came one day after three of the Court’s conservative justices, along with their spouses, attended a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House.

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The Trump administration had been pushing to deploy an online system that combines citizenship information with Social Security numbers and other sensitive data on millions of Americans. States would be able to use it to hunt for ineligible voters.

Critics fear that the system could result in the purging of a large number of eligible voters from state rolls as the Trump administration tries to use federal government resources to shape who can vote and how.

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The emergency ruling was unsigned, but the court’s three liberal justices joined in the dissent.

The conservative Supreme Court gave Trump a win on a vote identification tool, but the court's three liberal justices joined the dissent. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump has recently railed against the country’s highest court for ruling against him, but Friday’s decision gives the president a rare win as his presidential approval rating remains underwater.

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The district court blocked the Trump administration’s effort, and the D.C. Circuit rejected overturning the order while reviewing the pending appeal.

But the Supreme Court majority, without hearing arguments, determined that the lower-court ruling blocking Trump’s effort to roll out the system “inhibits the Federal Government’s efforts to assist state and local agencies in the proper administration of the midterm elections.”

The three liberal justices on the court raised concerns about the purging of voter rolls. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan both signed onto a dissent authored by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson argued the court focused “only on the harms the Government will purportedly suffer absent a stay, disregarding the harms that the modified SAVE system has caused, and will likely continue to cause, to lawful voters” and said the court “misuses its equitable powers.”

Jackson noted, “The District Court highlighted such harms, noting the risk that States might cancel the voter registrations of at least some recently naturalized citizens or force such persons to provide proof of citizenship before voting.”

She said in her view, “the harm caused by burdening or disenfranchising even a few lawful voters outweighs the nonexistent harm that the Government experiences when it is prevented from taking an action that it likely lacks the authority to take.”

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The ruling stems from an executive order signed by Trump last year directing agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Social Security Administration, and others to combine records into an online tool for officials to use ot verify citizenship and immigration status of voters. The move expanded the scope of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program.

It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, but the president has repeatedly claimed that was happening without providing evidence.

Trump has also raged that voting by mail is riddled with fraud despite lacking any evidence to back his claims, while he himself has voted by mail on multiple occasions.

Just last month, the court delivered a blow to the Trump administration by blocking a plan to have the Postal Service screen mailed ballots.

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