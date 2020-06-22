A Tequila Riff on the Classic Manhattan Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Tasting the rich notes imparted by the barrel finish of the Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Añejo Tequila, I immediately thought of after-dinner possibilities. I settled on a fusion of a Manhattan riff with the oft-forgotten tequila drink, the Brave Bull, which combines the flavors of tequila with those of coffee. I named it, according to the conventions of such variations, after the neighborhood in Guadalajara—Monumental—where the bullfighting ring stands.”

When would you serve this drink? “Definitely designed to be served as an after-dinner cocktail, it’s perfect for sitting back with some classy and atmospheric music.”

What music would you pair it with? “Ideally, tune the radio to a local classical or jazz station—there’s something about the romance of just running with whatever a late-night DJ is spinning.”

What food would you pair it with? “If you’re the dessert type, go with something chocolate, dark and rich.”

Monumental

By Nick Jarrett

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Añejo Tequila (Order on Drizly)

1 oz Sweet vermouth

.25 oz Coffee-Infused Bitter Aperitivo Liqueur*

1 dash Regans’ Orange Bitters

Glass: Cocktail

Garnish: Orange twist or cherry

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist or a cherry.

Coffee-Infused Bitter Aperitivo Liqueur*

Add 2 parts bitter aperitivo liqueur and 1 part cracked coffee beans to a resealable container. Allow to infuse for a couple hours and then strain into a clean container.

