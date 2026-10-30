WHOOPS! TSA Agent Stunned by Shock Discovery in Passenger’s Bag “I have never seen anything like this.” TSA Handout

Airport officials conducting routine security checks were shocked to find a fearsome Wolverine-style bladed weapon in a passenger’s carry-on. Two Transportation Security Administration officials made the discovery while a passenger’s bag was going through X-ray checks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August. TSA agent Douglas Linn, in a statement this week, described the weapon as “a mix between Wolverine-style claws and Freddy Krueger blades.” He continued: “I saw three blades and distinct claw-like features, I was amazed, and even more so when it came out of the bag. I have never seen anything like this during my two years at TSA.” The passenger had initially said there were no sharp weapons in the bag, but when the blades were removed, the passenger “immediately remembered the items,” the TSA said. The passenger voluntarily left the blades with airport security, the TSA said. The TSA in January published a list of unusual items found during security checks, including an imitation pipe bomb, turtles stashed in a bra, and drugs.

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