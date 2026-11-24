NO-FLY LISSST TSA Makes Wild Discovery in Flyer’s Suspicious Pillowcase The officers initially thought the passenger was carrying rope in his checked bag. George Frey/Reuters # 3

TSA officers have made a shocking discovery while screening a passenger’s checked bag. Officers at California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) initially thought the bag contained a piece of rope, but on closer inspection, they found two live snakes concealed inside a pillowcase. “When I realized the item in my hand was alive, I told myself, ‘I need to escalate this immediately,’” TSA officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo said. The incident halted all other screenings in the area, and police were called to remove the bag and take it to the airline ticketing area. The passenger then removed the snakes, one of which was a rattlesnake, and handed them over to a family member to look after. “Safety was a concern because we didn’t know what kind of snakes they were,” supervisory TSA officer Suggey Flores said. “They could have been venomous.” After the snakes were removed, TSA rescreened the checked bag and cleared it for travel. The man was allowed to travel on his arranged flight. The passenger said the snakes were pets, and he had traveled with them previously on another airline.

Image of the two live snakes inside the checked bag. (TSA ONT

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